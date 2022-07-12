Formula 1 has an illustrious history — f rom its origins as a W orld C hampionship in 1950 and its running at the Indy 500, to the evolution of its aerodynamic rules and a pivot to hybrid power. But it isn’t just the sport that has changed over the years, teams have grown and evolved with it.



Over F1’s 72-year history, countless teams have come and gone as they found sponsors to fund their forays into top- tier motorsport, and soon left without a penny to their name. But what’s in a team name? What does it mean to say you’re a Red Bull or Aston Martin fan in 2022?

Well, not a lot as it turns out. That’s because of the ten teams on the current grid, just four of them retain the same name that they started out with. And those are Ferrari, McLaren, Haas and Williams.

The other six teams, however, have gone through numerous guises over the years. So, starting with the Alpine F1 team, we wanted to trace these squads back to their roots. Join us as we uncover every banner the French-backed team has raced under.