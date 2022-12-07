Since I am first, I’ll take the obvious winner.

426 Hemi.

1964, 425 hp (gross) and 490 ft-lb of torque (Gross) where the official numbers, but dyno tests showed more like 433/472 (Net) which means that the official numbers were sand bagged by around 10% or so.

That engine is still out there and has a significant aftermarket for racing. In full race trim, it is easily the most powerful car engine ever, regardless of number of cylinders (actual horsepower and torque measurements are unavailable because no dyno can measure over 10,000 hp).

No engine has won as many races as the 426 Hemi. The vast majority of which were 1/4 mile long or less.