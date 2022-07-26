Every team on the Formula 1 grid has a pretty interesting history, even Haas. But do you know the origins of your favorite racing squad? Sure Ferrari has always been Ferrari, but what about their 2022 title rivals, Red Bull?



Well, this squad has a pretty interesting back story that goes back 25 years. Back then, Red Bull was just an energy drinks maker, rather than a globe-trotting marketing machine. So join us as we trace back the sponsorship deals, name changes and manufacture teams that helped build the four-time constructors champions.

