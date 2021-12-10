With the Formula One season wrapping up this weekend, teams are posting retrospectives and class photos to commemorate the year. Haas F1 is, of course, one of them, b ut there’s something wrong with this team photo, especially when it comes to team owner Gene Haas and boss Guenther Steiner. Something very wrong. As in, they seem to share a body.

I’ll let you take a look:

I have also taken a screenshot of the tweet for prosperity, in the event that Haas decides to delete it, which is entirely a possibility:

Were you able to find the problem? Because if not, it’s right here:

Gene, are you okay? You’re looking a little ... photoshopped. In fact, you’re looking a little ... well, I hate to say it, Gene, but you’re looking exactly the same as this photo from a Haas tweet almost a month ago:

Yeah, this checks out:

Okay. Well, that’s that mystery solved. But a head needs a body, and the body in the team photo doesn’t look photoshopped. Or... does it? I’ll let you take a second look:

Does anything look a little similar there to you? Maybe in, say, the seating position? The foot angles and size of shoe? In the very particular stiffness of the collar? The same belts? In the exact angle of the shadow cascading over the left shoulder? In the lack of shadow Gene seems to be casting on the crew members next to and behind him but the perfect replica of the shadow cast by the crew member next to Steiner?

Yeah. Someone copied Guenther Steiner’s body and pasted it into the photo next to Guenther Steiner. And then they photoshopped Gene Haas’ face onto it. And then, to make it look like they didn’t photoshop Gene Haas’ face onto Guenther Steiner’s body, someone removed Steiner’s wristwatch from Gene Haasteiner’s arm.

I’m sure there are legitimate reasons why Gene Haas isn’t featured in the photo. Maybe he wasn’t keen on traveling during the midst of a pandemic. Maybe he had more pressing business elsewhere, something slightly more important than turning up to Abu Dhabi and watching his team scrape up the last few places on the grid to round out the season. I also would not be interested on getting on a flight to a country with no alcohol to watch my multi-million dollar investment perform the racing equivalent of desperately flushing a clogged toilet.

I just have to wonder why Haas chose this route. Did it truly think no one would notice? Was this all a carefully-curated media ploy to get some retweets and distract from its lack of points? I personally would have gone a different route — a giant cutout of Gene Haas’ head pasted onto a stick with the phrase “wish you were here” scrawled across it, perhaps — but I can commend the effort. For a brief moment, I kind of forgot about the fact that Haas is finishing last in the Constructors’ Championship.