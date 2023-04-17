2024 Lincoln Nautilus Gets a New Look, Hybrid Powertrain and a Big Dose of Luxury

Lincoln is giving the Nautilus – its second smallest crossover offering – a pretty serious update for 2024 to bring it more in line with the styling trend of its other three counterparts: the Navigator, Aviator and Corsair. If you already like the way those vehicles look, you’re of course going to be a fan of the bolder, brawnier Nautilus.

To compliment that strong exterior, Lincoln offers a number of luxury-inspired colors including Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther. Lincoln also says that its Jet Appearance Package will include two-tone paint, and is available with gloss-black 22-inch wheels and anodized black exterior trim pieces.



The 2024 Nautilus Interior, Technology

But it’s not just what’s on the outside that counts. The interior and underpinnings of the midsize SUV have also gotten a very thorough upgrade for the model’s third generation.

Drivers are treated to a squared-off flat-top steering wheel that is meant to allow folks behind the wheel to see over and not through it. A new display spans nearly the entire dashboard (like a final boss of those gauge clusters you could find on previous generation Prii.) It’s sort of neat if you don’t mind screens all that much. Lincoln says the driver can customize the information that displays on the screen to help aid in keeping a driver’s eyes “up and on the road.”

Below this “mega-screen” is a more traditional infotainment center screen that’ll be the touch point for your Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and any other creature comfort apps. Any of your preferred tunes or podcasts will be pushed through the Nautilus’ available 28 speaker Revel sound system.

Lincoln is also offering the 2024 Nautilus with BlueCruise 1.2. The automaker says this version will give drivers hand-free lane changing and in-lane repositioning along with the program’s already established hand-free highway driving.

Nautilus is available in three interior options: Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray, Smoked Truffle and Black Onyx and Allura Blue. At the very top of the Nautilus hierarchy is Lincoln’s Black Label theme called “Redwood” which – you guessed it – is supposed to be a similar color to redwood trees.

Adding to that nature-themed interior — Lincoln is working to make your interior experience as serene as possible with the help of its “Lincoln Rejuvenate” program. The automaker says this is a stationary experience – so parked — and will put together specially curated sensory experiences that are tied to lighting, screen visuals and comfort touches like scents, seating positions with Lincoln’s 24-way Perfect Position front seats, and massage options. Basically, it’s for that moment in your day where you just want to sit in your car and scream, but people are watching. Instead, you put on the Rejuvenate program and melt your frustrations into a ball of bliss.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Powertrain

Lincoln will be offering two different engines when the Nautilus hits dealers, and for the first time in the model’s history, one of them will be a hybrid. The standard motor is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that the automaker says will produce 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. That engine will be bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and power will be delivered to all four wheels as standard. New for Nautilus is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine. That engine is paired with a CVT with a 100 kW electric motor hybrid for an output of around 310 horsepower.

Nautilus will ride on a smooth-gliding adaptive suspension for 2024, complimented by a suite of sensors that are meant to constantly monitor vehicle motion, body movement, steering, acceleration and braking. Drivers can also adjust the ride through five different modes: normal, conserve, excite, slippery and deep conditions.

Pricing for the all-new Nautilus has yet to be announced, but the crossover will hit dealers in early 2024.