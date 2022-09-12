Lincoln wants to become even more luxurious, and the 2023 updates to the Corsair crossover show it. The model is a big deal for the company, since it’s Lincoln’s best-selling vehicle.

Some of the highlights for the 2023 Corsair include the debut of ActiveGlide 1.2 (the newest version of Ford’s hands-free driver assistance package, also known as BlueCruise) and a larger 13.2- inch center screen with SYNC4 and over- the- air updates. There are also a few new interior “themes” that customers can choose from.

The niftiest changes take place inside the ‘23 Corsair. L et’s start with the tech. Coming for 2023 is an optional Auto Air Refresh system , which does sound pretty self- explanatory: It’s a system meant to constantly deliver fresh air to the Corsair’s cabin. Lincoln says it pairs a laser sensor with a cabin air filter to get the job done. It activates as soon as the car starts, and it will refresh the air up to 1.5 times a minute. Great news for cigar fans!

In addition to the new 13.2-inch landscape-oriented center screen, the Corsair now uses a 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel with what the automaker describes as a “Lincoln-unique Constellation digital interface.”

As is the trend nowadays, the Corsair will come with built-in Amazon Alexa capabilities with a three year subscription to the service.

The new version of ActiveGlide – which you can think of as Ford BlueCruise in a fancy suit – works like most other ADAS systems. It’s probably the big highlight of the 2023 Corsair. It can be activated at speeds up to 80 mph and can even change lanes for you, much like BMW and Cadillac’s systems. The system will even slow down a bit while going around sharp corners in order to maintain a smoother, more comfortable ride .

The new system also has “advanced” blind- spot assistance. Along with the little indicator light in the side-view mirror that illuminates when there’s a vehicle or object in the car’s blind spot, the new system will also apply a slight nudge to the steering wheel if the driver attempts a lane-change that would bring it too close to a nearby vehicle they can’t see, like a motorcycle or a baby driving a dune buggy.

Lincoln packages its interior upholstery and finish options into themes, and for 2023, the Corsair gets two new ones: Smoked Truffle and Eternal Red. I’ll let Lincoln’s glorious press-release language speak for itself:

Smoked Truffle – Corsair will be the first Lincoln vehicle in the lineup to introduce the truffle color family – a mid-tone, neutral space with medium-dark soft trim accents to create a warmer, luxurious environment. This color family represents the need for security and familiarity, enabling a truly neutral interior that still provides a warm and embracing feeling. Smoked Truffle creates a restorative color space for clients – intended to be both contemporary and familiar. Eternal Red – the tasteful new color creates a more youthful, fresher look and offers even more choices for clients to personalize their Corsair. Pista aluminum accents, exclusive to the Eternal Red theme, will also be introduced on the 2023 Corsair. Lincoln’s take on this red space is deeper and richer, providing a sense of warmth and calm, while still providing energy to the interior.

Damn Lincoln, that does sound lovely. I feel cozy just reading about that.

The 2023 Corsair receives some exterior cosmetic changes as well. The grille is a bit bigger up front. The Grand Touring model gets satin metallic badging with blue accents. There are also a couple of new paint colors available: Crystal Red and Whisper Blue. All in all, it seems Lincoln has taken some steps to give the 2023 Corsair a more minimalist aesthetic than its predecessor. It works quite well, in my humble opinion.

Under the hood, buyers can choose from one of two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four making 250 hp, or a 266- hp plug-in hybrid system with a 2.5-liter engine, standard on Grand Touring trim. The plug-in can run on all-electric if the driver so chooses, but Lincoln hasn’t said what the range will be. The 2023 Corsair also comes with an all-wheel drive system with four separate drive modes.

All 2023 Corsairs will be built at Ford’s plant in Louisville, Kentucky. Order books are now open, and the cars are expected to hit showroom floors in early 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced.