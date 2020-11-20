The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Is A Complete Interior Reset

Photo : Lincoln

The Lincoln Nautilus used to be called the MKX, last refreshed in 2017/2018 and re christened as the Nautilus because alphanumeric names were on the outs. Now Lincoln has refreshed the Nautilus again! Don’t go away just yet, though. I promise that the changes to the interior are somewhat interesting.

Here is the interior of the current Lincoln Nautilus:

And here is the new one:

You will notice a screen, and perhaps some fewer buttons, but mostly that big old screen. Lincoln calls this interior “sanctuary-like,” which in this analogy I guess means that the screen is our god. The piano-key shifter is still there, and there are also some new interior colors. And also some new software, because cars need so much software these days.

Making its Lincoln debut, SYNC® 4 arrives with even more simplicity and connectivity on the 13.2-inch horizontal center stack screen designed to inspire confidence and help keep clients connected. Phone As A Key technology, now available across the 2021 Lincoln lineup, comes new to Nautilus and is activated through the Lincoln Way™ app*, allowing clients to start and drive their Lincoln using their compatible smartphone – no traditional key necessary. With a new, Lincoln-exclusive Constellation theme inspired by the night sky, new SYNC® 4 brings together blue hues with beautiful pops of orange to mimic the horizon. Removing the need to plug-in a mobile device, SYNC® 4 provides clients with a curated listening experience with SiriusXM** with 360L and a digital owner’s manual. Combining conversational voice recognition with internet search, clients can seek the latest information using their natural voice. This new system also enables secure, Over-the-Air Updates to bring the latest technologies and improvements to SYNC® 4 and the modem with little-to-no action from clients.

The engine options don’t change: The 250- horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder remains standard, while a 335 horsepower 2.7-liter V6 is optional, both sending their power through an 8-speed automatic. Lincoln’s driver- assistance package — called Co-Pilot360, though no one’s ever uttered that aloud in real life — is standard. Official pricing isn’t out yet, but you can expect this to cost just above $41,040, which is where the current Nautilus starts .

And like that Nautilus, this one is largely aimed at China, where Lincoln says sales are up. Here in the U. S. , Lincoln seems to make news only for the wrong reasons, like just yesterday when Consumer Reports said it was the least reliable major brand — by a mile. That new Nautilus interior, though.

