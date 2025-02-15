Plane Wrecks, Sub Implosion Audio And 'Boomless' Supersonic Jets In This Week's Beyond Cars Roundup

Experimental submarine the Titan sank in June 2023 while exploring the wreck of the Titanic. The controversial craft imploded while deep beneath the surface of the ocean killing five people onboard, and now a recording of the Titan’s final moments has been shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. - Owen Bellwood Read More
Takeoff and landing are the most dangerous parts of any flight, and the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, DC two weeks ago highlighted this. A Gol Boeing 737 Max collided with a ground vehicle while taking off from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Thankfully, the flight crew stopped the airliner before the end of the runway at Galeão International Airport, and no one was injured. - Ryan Erik King Read More
MotoGP held its first official 2025 preseason test at Sepang International Circuit this week, where Jorge Martin crashed his shiny new Aprilia on the first day of testing. The wreck was a perfect highside, sending Martin flying over the bike and face-down into the pavement, but he emerged with just two extremity fractures. This, friends, is why you wear gear. - Amber DaSilva Read More
Boom Supersonic might have snatched aviation’s holy grail after announcing on Monday that its XB-1 test plane had completed its maiden supersonic flight two weeks ago without producing a sonic boom audible on the ground. The dreaded boom smothered early commercial supersonic flight in the crib. The FAA’s 1973 ban on overland supersonic flights severely discouraged any American airliner from purchasing the canceled Boeing 2707 or Concorde. - Ryan Erik King Read More
America’s deadliest fortnight in aviation in more than 20 years continued this week as a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil crashed at an Arizona airport. Three people were injured in the incident and the pilot of the plane was killed in the crash on Monday. - Owen Bellwood Read More
Nothing matches the communal ecstasy of your local sports team winning a league championship, and very few cities can beat the unrestrained glee of Philadephia. Eagles fans took to the streets on Sunday night as their team smashed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. With downed light poles, mounted garbage trucks and street fires, Philadelphians did more damage to their city than the Eagles defensive line did to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. - Ryan Erik King Read More
A plane went missing near Nome, Alaska, on Thursday after taking off in Unalakleet with nine passengers and the pilot on board. It seemed unlikely at the time that anyone had survived the crash, especially if the plane had gone down in the water, but the Air Force and the Coast Guard joined local authorities in the search. Somehow, they were able to spot the missing plane sitting on some sea ice, but all 10 people on board were declared dead, the Associated Press reports. - Collin Woodard Read More
A fifth plane has crashed in America in less than two weeks after a Navy jet smashed into the water off the coast of San Diego Wednesday morning. The two pilots in the U.S. Navy Growler aircraft ejected before the plane hit the water and were rescued by a passing fishing boat. - Owen Bellwood Read More
There are a few things I find truly satisfying in this world: waves crashing along the shore, watching a cake rising in the oven and seeing timelapse films of big things being built. This being Jalopnik, it’s the third one I want to talk about today after I saw this incredible timelapse of an enormous cruise ship build highlighted the incredible choreography that goes into assembling a 180,000 ton vessel. - Owen Bellwood Read More
In case you needed more proof that we live in a near-apocalyptic cyberpunk dystopia, the United States’ planetary defense office has warned about a possible collision from an asteroid with the potential to level cities. The asteroid, designated 2024 YR4, has a one in 43 chance of hitting Earth — and that number seems to rise every time NASA updates its figures. Y’know, in case you didn’t have enough things to worry about. - Amber DaSilva Read More