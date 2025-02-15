Plane Wrecks, Sub Implosion Audio And 'Boomless' Supersonic Jets In This Week's Beyond Cars Roundup

A plane went missing near Nome, Alaska, on Thursday after taking off in Unalakleet with nine passengers and the pilot on board. It seemed unlikely at the time that anyone had survived the crash, especially if the plane had gone down in the water, but the Air Force and the Coast Guard joined local authorities in the search. Somehow, they were able to spot the missing plane sitting on some sea ice, but all 10 people on board were declared dead, the Associated Press reports. - Collin Woodard Read More