2022 Toyota 4Runner

Of course, we start with the Toyota 4Runner, the all-wheel drive alpha and omega. The venerated off-roader many U.S. drivers choose when they need an SUV that’s actually capable. The 4Runner has a body-on-frame design with good ground clearance, good geometry, low-range transfer case, locking rear differential and adjustable suspension. It’s no sedan or wagon on the highway, but does just fine. And in most any spec, it’s a hardy off-roader.



I think, at this point, believing the 4Runner is overrated only to be thoroughly proven wrong is a Jalopnik tradition. I remember riding in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner Limited (with gold badges!) years ago, and thinking there was no way it could off-road like a Jeep XJ; the 4Runner was too nice! I wrote off the 4Runner as an SUV that peaked in the ’90s, which outgrew the truck it was based on and became a passenger car with more ride height.

Skip to 2021 when I drove a 4Runner at an off-road course so hard Toyota told me nicely, but firmly, to dial it down. I blamed the 4Runner, which goaded me into finding the limits of its traction. Does it even have limits? I don’t know.