It’s not uncommon for vehicles to leak out just before they’re announced. Sometimes, those “leaks” are even intentionally placed, just to drum up interest around an upcoming product. This, however, is a new one: the same pre-production car showing up in three different places, all in one day.
The next-generation Land Rover Range Rover is set for a full reveal in less than a week, but today we got a sneak peek at almost all of it — including some features that are brand-new to the nameplate.
The first photos of the Range Rover came courtesy of a French forum called Worldscoop, dedicated to photos of unreleased cars. A poster there got ahold of a series of renders of the upcoming Range Rover from an as-yet-unreleased French-language issue of 4X4 Magazine, and posted photos of the exterior and interior of the upcoming car.
The renders primarily focused on this beige-silver Rover, though a dark gray exterior shot was also included. Even more interesting than the lightly-revised exterior, however, are the completely updated interior photos.
Two-spoke wheels are so hot right now, and the new Range Rover’s (admittedly technically four-spoke) wheel definitely fits the trend. Photos also included a shot of third-row seating, which may point to this being the Range Rover Sport. Currently, only the Sport can be had with a third row, but it’s unclear if this will change with the updated model.
Almost immediately after these renders appeared on Worldscoop, photos of real-life cars started to it Instagram. First, Instagram user jons_garage18 posted a single photo of an new Range Rover, with its updated tail lights illuminated:
And a screenshot in case the post is taken down:
The jons_garage18 Rover appears to have either custom paint or a vinyl wrap in a gradient or hue-shifting colorway, which definitely echoes the promotional renders found in 4X4 Magazine. The crossover appears to have a cowl for a gauge cluster on the right side, meaning it’s a RHD model likely built for the United Kingdom market.
Then, an hour later, the Instagram account drivenhardofficial posted multiple photos of another Range Rover, this time in white:
Screenshots again, in case of link rot:
The drivenhardofficial photos are grainier than jons_garage18's post, but once again a gauge pod appears to be present on the right-hand side. Drivenhardofficial’s photos also give a clear view of the tail end of the new Rover. It’s a bit proportionally awkward, like Land Rover went for a Kia Telluride/GMC Yukon flavor of squared-off styling but didn’t quite hit the mark.
All in all, it’s a well-designed car. Land Rover generally hits the mark with their evolutionary styling, and this Range Rover is no exception. It seems longer than the outgoing model, which may point to the addition of a third row across the model range, but we probably won’t know more until the official reveal on the 26th. That event will likely go into more details about the powertrain, pricing, and the PHEV variant mentioned by 4X4 Magazine.
DISCUSSION
Except with the new Freelander of course. Where it either had the wrong name, or the wrong styling. Either way, it was a complete botched job.