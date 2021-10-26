Land Rover has announced the fifth-generation of its Range Rover luxury SUV. The 2022 Range Rover brings some giant screens, a third row, hybrid power and the promise of an electric model on the horizon. This new standard in Brit lux comes in at a starting price of $105,350.

Like the Range Rovers that came before it, this one doesn’t make any huge design changes, sticking to gradual evolution. Its lines are a little smoother and the brand says that the SUV embraces the modernist design that you can find just about everywhere. Gerry McGovern, the brand’s chief creative officer says “Range Rover is not about radical change for the sake of it.”

The interior is said to be “truly aspirational” with its mosaic marquetry wood, aniline leather and sustainable fabric. I wanted to laugh at it but it actually looks like a fantastic place to plant your butt. Those rear seats look straight out of a private jet.

It also gets a three-rows in its long-wheelbase version, which makes it better equipped for going after others in this segment like the Mercedes-Benz GLS-class, BMW X7 and Cadillac Escalade.

The 2022 Range Rover is packed with technology. You’ll notice the interior’s huge screens, but there’s a lot of action happening below the surface, too. The SUV rides on Land Rover’s MLA-Flex architecture, which the automaker says consists of 76 percent aluminum. Every 2022 Range Rover has all-wheel steering and the rear axle has up to seven degrees of steering angle. This helps the SUV achieve a tight turning circle. At speed, the system helps with stability.

Speaking of speed, body roll is controlled by Dynamic Response Pro, a roll control system with a torque capacity of 1,000 lb-ft designed to keep body roll in check. A fully independent air suspension further insulates the occupants from feeling burdened with such things like potholes.

Of course, it is a Land Rover, and it still has some off-roading pretensions. It has an Active Locking Rear Differential and a driving mode system designed to reduce driver fatigue on road and off.

Perhaps the biggest news for the new Range Rover comes in the form of how it’s powered. The base engine of the Range Rover P400 is a 3.0-liter Turbo inline six mild hybrid making 395 HP and 406 lb-ft torque.

A 4.4-liter twin turbocharged V8 making 523 HP and 553 lb-ft torque is available in the P530. It hustles the SUV to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Not bad for something that weighs at least 5,530 when equipped with the V8.

In 2023, the brand plans to launch a version with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This will combine the inline six with a 31.8kWh usable capacity battery and a 105kW motor for a total output of 434 HP. Land Rover says it’ll be able to travel up to 62 miles on electric power alone.

And the brand doesn’t mention any specifics, but it says an all-electric Land Rover is coming for 2024.

The new Range Rover starts at $104,000, for a P400 SE with the mild hybrid six. $110,000 gets you the long wheelbase. The $118,700 Range Rover P530 SE gets you the V8 and the chart is topped by the $163,500 long wheelbase Range Rover P530 First Edition, which is an Autobiography with Sunset Gold Satin paint. All trims come with an additional destination charge of $1,350.

Deliveries begin next spring.

