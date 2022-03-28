I drove the Jeep Grand Cherokee L a whole bunch over the weekend, and I’ve got a lot of thoughts. But, before I put together my second review, I want to know what you want to know.

Let’s get a few things out of the way: it’s big – really big, it’s very comfy, it seats four people perfectly for a long trip, and it gets really not great gas mileage.

This truck is also expensive. It stickers at $67,090, but for that price you do get a lot. In fact, the 2021 Grand Cherokee L I drove was pretty much fully loaded, other than not having the 5.7 Hemi V8 engine. This truck has to make do with the Stellantis’s corporate 3.6 V6 engine – which in all honesty is enough. Good thing it’s enough to power the big brute too – because I got some pretty terrible gas mileage.

That terrible gas mileage was achieved primarily on the highway between New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Those are three places where the Grand Cherokee L doesn’t fit in any meaningful way. We’ll get more into that later – but for now, let’s just say thank God for surround view cameras.

The GC L has a few main competitors – primarily from GM’s quadruplets: the Buick Enclave, GMC Terrain, Chevy Traverse and Cadillac XT6. The car presents an interesting issue size-wise since it is the “L.” Keep in mind, the regular Grand Cherokee has its own list of competitors that do and don’t cross over with the L.

Anyway, I don’t want to give that much away yet – but I do have a lot of thoughts on this car. Some good, some bad. It does a lot well, but I can’t help but see it as a rather confusing vehicle.

So, let me know what you want to know, and I’ll do my best to answer you.