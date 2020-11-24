The Suzuki Jimny Sold Out In Mexico In Just 72 Hours

2021 Suzuki Jimny Screenshot : Suzuki Motors of Mexico

The 2021 Suzuki Jimny has officially sold out in Mexico, and it took just 72 hours. That outcome wa s more or less expected, considering Suzuki Motors of Mexico will import just 1, 000 of the trucks into that market for now. The Jimny s will start reaching owners very early next year, beginning January 15, 2021.



Suzuki Mexico is taking a careful approach in bringing the Jimny to North America, gauging driver interest with pre- orders that require buyers to put down $20,000 MXN to reserve a truck. That’s a little under $1, 000 USD. The Jimny starts at $409,990 MXN, just over $20,000 USD, for a truck with a five-speed manual transmission. Buyers will have to pay almost another $1,000 for an automatic. The price changes based on the paint color a buyer wants .

Suzuki Jimny in Quartz Grey Photo : Suzuki Motor Corporation

David Tracy sang the Jimny’s praise as a competent off-roader in stock form and as an excellent platform for after-market modification. In David’s drive, the Jimny’s geometry and low curb weight made the little truck a solid choice in the mud, but it didn’t do so well on Germany’s a utobahn, with it s 1.5 liter four-cylinder engine feeling taxed through the entire highway run.

The Jimny’s low power output may not be as much of an issue to buyers in Mexico, though, where city speed limits hover around 40 kilometers per hour, or roughly 25 miles an hour. Larger roadways, such as cross town boulevards, will often have a limit of 60 kph , which is still under 40 mph . These are the posted speed limits, but whether drivers abide by them is another story. The point being, you may actually get away with a smaller, slower off-roader in Mexico’s driving environment .

Suzuki Jimny in Obsession Green Photo : Suzuki Motor Corporation

The Jimny joins the Swift Sport as another of the Suzuki models we wish we could own in the States. Even then, there are models like the late Kizashi sold in our market that make me double-take every time I see one in the wild. I guess I just miss Suzuki.



The pre- order site for the 2021 Jimny is still up, and Suzuki claims it will begin a second round of orders very soon. It’s possible Mexico will see a wider roll out of the truck next year, given that the interest so far suggests Suzuki can sell the Jimny the re successfully.