The Mercedes Benz G-Class is getting a new variant , but it’s not another luxury mall crawler or one more fully-electrified version of the famous SUV. Instead, Mercedes is releasing a new G350d for European militaries called the W464, which will be the successor to the current W461.



And just like its predecessor, the W464 will not be sold to civilians. That’s not surprising, but it still sucks because this new model looks like a no-frills off-roader intended for the toughest terrain, either as a four-door SUV (M-B calls it a Station Wagon) or as a Chassis Cab that would make a great platform for a camper .



As the “d” in its name implies, this G350d will be powered by a diesel engine. The new model’s 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight six will produce 245 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, according to Carbuzz and Motor1. That’s a big boost to both figures, reportedly increasing HP by 35 percent and torque by 50 percent.



The transmission also gets a refresh, with a new eight-speed automatic. There’s no mention of a manual transmission, but that’s not too bad in this application. Both the front and rear retain the rigid axles like those in the W461.

The new four-door G350d will have a max payload of 2,200 pounds, but its roof can carry up to 440 pounds. The Chassis Cab’s payload tops out at around 5,500 pounds. It’ll be available either with a 21 or 25 gallon fuel tank to make “ranges of 600 kilometers [373 miles] easily possible,” according to the carmaker.

The older W461 isn’t being phased out just yet, though. It’s going to stick around for use among government agencies and foreign militaries, while Mercedes markets the W464 for use in “Rescue and Special Operations.” The new G350d’s full specs are under wraps for now, pending its upcoming debut.