OK, This Million-Stitch Rolls-Royce Embroidered Interior Is Legitimately Beautiful

All image credits: Rolls-Royce

No, I’m not forgetting about all the other dumb shit Rolls-Royce has done in the past. Because all that’s legitimately bad, dumb and hilarious. But when Rolls-Royce does do good stuff, it really makes you stop and take notice . Just look at this embroidery. It’s utterly gorgeous.

You’re looking at the interior of a Rolls-Royce Phantom that was commissioned by “a Stockholm-based entrepreneur,” according to a company press release. This guy apparently, like, super-loves flowers and being surrounded by them. (Same.) He and his wife named two of their four children after them.

Advertisement

Then I guess they paid Rolls-Royce a lot of money to create the bespoke Rose Phantom with a floral interior.

And this is where I learned Rolls-Royce has its own fucking breed of rose:

The Rose Garden at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, served as the primary point of inspiration for Ieuan Hatherall, a Bespoke Designer for Rolls-Royce. This Rose Garden is the only place in the world that the Phantom Rose is grown. Bred exclusively for Rolls-Royce by British Rose Breeder Philip Harkness of Harkness Roses, the Phantom Rose grows in the courtyard of the marque’s Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence at Goodwood in West Sussex, England.

Advertisement

A CAR COMPANY has its own BREED of ROSE.

A CAR COMPANY has its own BREED of ROSE.

A CAR COMPANY has its own BREED of ROSE.

Sorry, sorry. I’ve composed myself. Drank some water. Anyway, onward!

This Rose Phantom—it’s Peacock Blue on the outside. Whatever. The inside is where the show is. Inside, the satin stitch embroidery starts on the rear door interior panels and fully immerses you when you get in the back seat.

Advertisement

The Phantom Rose’s life cycle, from bud to bloom, is illustrated as growing across the ceiling. Rolls-Royce also included the starlight headliner, which scatters fiber optic lights throughout the scene. There are also butterflies in shades called “Peacock” and “Adonis Blue.”

Advertisement

Rolls-Royce said this motif took “a million embroidered stitches,” so I naturally assume some overseer with a pocket watch and a freshly shined shoes kept watch over the craftsmen. He made sure to personally count all the stitches. Wouldn’t want the company to be accused of hyperbole.

If it were me, I wouldn’t want this embroidery on a headliner. I’d want it on the back of a jacket. Or as a floor-length gown. And on a purse. Basically, if I walked into a rose garden, I’d want you to lose me in it.

Advertisement