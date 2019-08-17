Ten years after the 200EX concept introduced a sub-Phantom sedan to the Rolls Royce lineup, the firm has decided to end the Ghost’s production run. Much like with the Phantom Coupe and Drophead Coupe before, Rolls is going to send off its smaller car with a run of Zenith Collection models featuring some special details to celebrate the model as it is retired.

Photo: Rolls Royce

Rolls Royce says that the center console in the Zenith Collection Ghosts will feature an ingot of the actual metal used in the Spirit of Ecstasy atop the grille of the 200EX concept that foreshadowed the production car along with a plaque that takes inspiration from blueprints used to design the Ghost before production began in 2009.



Photo: Rolls Royce

Further bespoke detailing can be found in the wood inlays in the doors, where an alternating triangle pattern is available in wood, “technical fibre” or piano finish.



50 Zenith Collection Ghosts will be built as part of this send-off run, each in one of three two-tone color-ways that Rolls Royce says can still be customized to the owner’s taste.



Photo: Rolls Royce

Though this is the end of the line for the current generation Rolls Royce Ghost, our friends at Motor1 have already seen prototypes of the next one, rumored to be based on the same aluminum-intensive architecture as the Cullinan SUV. Motor1 says that the replacement ghost will be powered by the same 6.75 liter V12 found in the current car, but that four-wheel steering could feature along with an electrical system to match the 48-volt wiring in the Cullinan, which may be used to incorporate a hybrid system or even an EV drivetrain later on.

