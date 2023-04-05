The 15 Longest Active Race Tracks in the World

Race tracks, unlike American football pitches, don’t have to conform to the same rules and regulations that ensure uniformity across the sport. This means that where one football field plays pretty much the same as another, no two race tracks are alike.

Because of this, they range in size and style wildly. Some pack in dozens of corners, where others are just a simple oval. And we love them all equally for their variety and style.

Today, we’re looking for the longest race circuits around the world that are still in regular use today. Here’s what we found: