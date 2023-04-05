The 15 Longest Active Race Tracks in the World

Racing

The 15 Longest Active Race Tracks in the World

Race tracks are a bit like snowflakes, in the idea that no two are ever alike.

By
Owen Bellwood
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A photo of Formula 1 cars racing up a corner on a race track.
Name this track?
Photo: Alex Pantling (Getty Images)

Race tracks, unlike American football pitches, don’t have to conform to the same rules and regulations that ensure uniformity across the sport. This means that where one football field plays pretty much the same as another, no two race tracks are alike.

Because of this, they range in size and style wildly. Some pack in dozens of corners, where others are just a simple oval. And we love them all equally for their variety and style.

Today, we’re looking for the longest race circuits around the world that are still in regular use today. Here’s what we found:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Sebring International Raceway

Sebring International Raceway

A photo of a grey Peugeot racing in Sebring.
Photo: James Moy Photography (Getty Images)

Length: 3.7 miles
Location: USA
Events: IMSA, World Endurance Championship & Trans-Am Series

Over its 3.7-mile length, Sebring International Raceway packs in 17 corners across its Florida circuit. The race-running lap record here is held by Kamui Kobayashi, who set a time of 1:41.800 in his Toyota TS050 Hybrid back in 2019.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Guia Circuit

Guia Circuit

A photo of motorbikes racing on a track.
Photo: Nora Tam/South China Morning (Getty Images)

Length: 3.8 miles
Location: Macau
Events: Macau Grand Prix, Motorcycle GP & World Touring Car Cup

At 3.8 miles long, you would need approximately 35,669 Nathan’s Famous hotdogs to cover a single lap of this street circuit. That’s a lot of beef.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

A photo of the Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia.
Photo: Clive Mason (Getty Images)

Length: 3.8 miles
Location: Saudi Arabia
Events: Formula 1

As well as being one of the longest circuits in Formula 1, the Jeddah Corniche track in Saudi Arabia also holds the record for the most corners in F1. It has a whopping 27 squeezed into its 3.8-mile lap.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Mount Panorama Circuit

Mount Panorama Circuit

A photo of racing cars at Mount Panorama in Australia.
Photo: Daniel Kalisz (Getty Images)

Length: 3.9 Miles
Location: Australia
Events: Bathurst 1000

New South Wales, Australia, is where you’ll find the Mount Panorama Circuit. The current race lap record for the track stands at 1:59.2910, which was set by German racer Christopher Mies in his Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain International Circuit

A photo of Formula 1 cars racing in Bahrain.
Photo: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP (Getty Images)

Length: 3.9 miles
Location: Bahrain
Events: Formula 1, FIA World Endurance Championship

This year’s F1 season opener took place at the second-longest circuit on the sport’s calendar.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Ozarks International Raceway

Ozarks International Raceway

Lap Around Ozarks International Raceway W/ Mustang GT4

Length: 4.0 miles
Location: USA
Events: GT World Challenge America

One of the newest circuits on our list, the Ozarks track was only opened in 2022. With its current layout, you’d need 7,040 Fruit Roll-Ups to cover a lap of the track.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Reno-Fernley Raceway

Reno-Fernley Raceway

A screenshot of the Reno-Fernley Raceway on Google Earth.
Screenshot: Google

Length: 4.0 miles
Location: USA
Events: Great American Stock Car Series

This Nevada race track is actually in the midst of getting rejuvenated, as its new owners work to resurface the circuit in preparation for its first races in years.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

Road America

Road America

A photo of race cars on track at Road America.
Photo: Dave Sandford (Getty Images)

Length: 4.0 miles
Location: USA
Events: IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA

Wisconsin’s Road America plays host to Indycar, NASCAR and IMSA races over the course of the year. The current race lap record stands at 1:41.874, set by Italy’s Alex Zanardi in 1998 with the CART series.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Monticello Motor Club

Monticello Motor Club

A photo of a Lamborghini racing on a track in New York.
Photo: Jin Lee/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Length: 4.1 miles
Location: USA
Events: Private Club

This private members club near New York City charges $87,500 to sign up, and a further $8,000 per year in dues. If you’ve got the cash to cover the entry fee, you might also like to know that it would take 43,000 $1 bills to cover a lap of this exclusive track. (Also, could we keep the 43,000 $1 bills after?)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

A photo of Formula 1 cars racing in Spa.
Photo: Lars Baron (Getty Images)

Length: 4.4 miles
Location: Belgium.
Events: Formula One, Spa 24 Hours & Sidecar World Championship

Formula 1's longest track on its current calendar is the iconic Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. If for some insane reason you’d like to complete a lap of this track via the medium of French fries, you’d need an eye-watering 120,165 of them to cover the 4.4-mile track.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Utah Motorsports Campus

Utah Motorsports Campus

A photo of a Mercedes race car on track in Utah.
Photo: Brian Cleary (Getty Images)

Length: 4.5 miles
Location: USA
Events: World Superbike Championship, MotoAmerica & ChampCar Endurance Series

Continuing the food comparison trend, did you know that you’d need 73,145 Twinkies to cover a lap of this track in Utah? Well, you do now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

The Bend Motorsport Park

The Bend Motorsport Park

A photo of two sports cars racing at The Bend track in Australia.
Photo: Daniel Kalisz (Getty Images)

Length: 4.8 miles
Location: Australia
Events: Supercars Championship, Australian GT Championship & Australian Superbike Championship

Australia’s longest race track is at The Bend Motorsport Park, which is about 60 miles from Adelaide. Fun fact, this track is the same length as 36,076 Tim Tams. [Ed. Note: Here’s a link because I had no idea what a Tim Tam was either.]

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de la Sarthe

A photo of a Toyota race car at Le Mans.
Photo: James Moy (Getty Images)

Length: 8.5 miles
Location: France
Events: 24 Hours of Le Mans

Now, we’re into the serious heavy hitters with the home of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: Circuit de la Sarthe. Here, the lap record stands at 3:17.297, which was set by Mike Conway in his Toyota TS050 Hybrid and is roughly as long as it takes to brew a decent (proper) cup of tea.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Nürburgring

Nürburgring

A photo of two cars on track at the Nürburgring.
Photo: Thomas Frey/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Length: 15.8 miles
Location: Germany
Events: Nürburgring 24 Hours

Not to be confused with the formidable Nordschleife, this 15.8-mile track is the one used in endurance racing and comprises sections of the famed circuit as well as the site’s Grand Prix layout.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Isle of Man TT Mountain Course

Isle of Man TT Mountain Course

A photo of a motorbike and side car on the Isle of Man TT Course.
Photo: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

Length: 37.7 miles
Location: Isle of Man
Events: Isle of Man TT

This is what happens when you answer the question “What would it be like if you turned an entire self-governing dependency of the British Crown into a race track?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

In case you missed it:

In case you missed it:

A photo of a teal Genesis G80 sedan.
Image: Genesis
Advertisement

18 / 18