1960: Two Deaths

Belgian Grand Prix (1960)

The 1960 Belgian Grand Prix saw Jack Brabham crowned as winner, but the race will go down in history for some truly painful reasons: It was one of two Grand Prix weekends in all of F1 history where two drivers died during the course of an F1 weekend.

Practice alone was a disaster. Drivers Stirling Moss and Mike Taylor were involved in separate accidents. Moss’ two broken legs saw a months-long recovery, but Taylor’s injuries ended his career. During the race itself, Chris Bristow crashed directly into a four-foot high embankment and was killed instantly. Alan Stacey was later hit in the face by a bird; he lost control of his car, somersaulted into a field, and was burned to death inside his Lotus.

The only other race weekend that saw the death of two drivers was the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, where both Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were killed. Only the 1960 Belgian Grand Prix, though, saw the death of two drivers during the course of a race.