Racing series have journeyed to and abandoned venues everywhere over the decades. Circuits have been left for a multitude of reasons, from the land itself becoming more profitable for other purposes to making schedule space for new tracks in more lucrative markets. However, fond memories of those races remained with competitors, volunteers and fans. So, we asked you earlier this week, which race tracks shouldn’t have died?

The responses were impressively varied, ranging from a 1960s Long Island road course turned golf course to an Australian speedway that fell into disuse at the start of the 21st century. Here’s your list of race tracks that you thought shouldn’t have died.