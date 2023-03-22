15 Drinks from Race Car Drivers That You Have to Try

15 Drinks from Race Car Drivers That You Have to Try

As well as winning races, some drivers like to try their hand at brewing, distilling and even coffee roasting.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of a bottle of Coachbuilt Whisky in front of an old car.
Can you guess which racer makes Coachbuilt Whisky?
Photo: Coachbuilt Whisky

Racing drivers spend one or two days a week competing at the top of their game. For two or three hours on those two days, they need to stay laser-focused while they make driving at 200 mph look easy. But, what do they get up for the other five days in a week?

Sure, some of them probably test their skills in the simulator, hit the gym or plan their next team switch. But, let’s be honest, they probably have way more time to kill than you and me, right?

Obviously, that’s all said with a dash of classic British sarcasm. But there are an awful lot of race drivers that have some impressive side hustles that they manage to juggle while touring the world in F1 or competing in all 36 NASCAR races that take place each year.

Some drivers have opened their own restaurants, set up driving schools and even launched whole initiatives to get more people into motorsport. But, by far, one of the most popular side gigs for racings drivers is dipping a toe in the drinks industry.

From vodka to coffee, a whole host of racing drivers have set up all manner of drinks businesses for us to enjoy. So we decided it was time to uncover 15 of the best ones that you should seek out.

St Hugo DR3

St Hugo DR3

A photo of Daniel Ricciardo holding a glass of wine.
Photo: St Hugo Wines

What is it: Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo collaborated with Australian winery St Hugo on a duo of wines. The DR3 range includes a 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon and a Shiraz from 2020.

Price: $74.99

High Rock Vodka

High Rock Vodka

A photo of a High Rock Vodka branded Nascar racer.
Photo: Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

What is it: Founded by NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt, High Rock Vodka is produced in partnership with Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distillery. The spirits itself is distilled from corn and filtered through a bed of maple charcoal.

Price: $18.99

Kahiwa Coffee Roasters

Kahiwa Coffee Roasters

A close up photo of roasting coffee beans.
Photo: APHOTOGRAFIA (Getty Images)

What is it: Kahiwa Coffee Roasters is the baby of Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas, who is a bit of a coffee aficionado these days. The Finnish coffee roaster has a wide range of single origin coffees, and even operates a cafe in Lahti, Finland, that you can visit.

Price: $10.70+

Oath Gin

Oath Gin

A photo of a bottle of Oath Gin next to some lab equipment.
Photo: Oath Gin

What is it: Another side hustle from Bottas is Oath Gin, which he’s created in partnership with Tiffany Cromwell. To show off the pair’s Australian and Finnish heritage, the gin is made with oats from Finland and flavored with apples from Australia.

Price: $43

Michael Waltrip Brewing

Michael Waltrip Brewing

The blue Michael Waltrip Brewing logo on a white background.
Image: Michael Waltrip Brewing

What is it: American NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip has his own brewery in Bristol, Virginia. Its brews include Two-Time blonde ale, as well as the Bump & Run Classic Wheat Ale.

Price: $5.50+

Laverstoke Park Sparkling Wine

Laverstoke Park Sparkling Wine

A photo of Jody Scheckter sat on an F1 car holding a cow.
Photo: Carl Court - PA Images (Getty Images)

What is it: Ex-F1 racer Jody Scheckter has a whole food and drink producing empire at his farm in the UK. As well as mozzarella (hence the buffalo you see above), Scheckter produces a portfolio of English sparkling wines.

Price: $49

Edi Spirits

Edi Spirits

A photo of a bottle of Edi Spirits on a drinks trolley.
Photo: Edi Spirits

What is it: Double Formula E champion Jean Eric Vergne has his own alcohol-free spirits company called Edi. The company cuts out the alcohol from its products and instead uses other natural ingredients to create a drink that can give you an “uplifting” feeling.

Price: $50

Rowdy Energy Drink

Rowdy Energy Drink

A photo of a Rowdy Energy Drinks branded Nascar.
Photo: Brian Lawdermilk (Getty Images)

What is it: Another option for anyone looking to avoid alcohol is Rowdy Energy Drink, which was co-founded by two-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch. The canned energy drink comes in five flavors, including strawberry lemonade, mango peach and sour green apple.

Price: $29.95 (12-pack)

Coachbuilt Whisky

Coachbuilt Whisky

A photo of Jenson Button sat on a barrel of whisky.
Photo: Coachbuilt Whisky

What is it: This blended Scotch whisky was developed by 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button and George Koutsakis, who previously worked with whisky giant Johnnie Walker.

Price: $51

Adobe Road Winery

Adobe Road Winery

A photo of bottles of Adobe Road Winery on a table.
Photo: John Parra (Getty Images)

What is it: Le Mans class winner Kevin Buckler has worked with California winemaker Adobe Road Winery to develop a series of racing-inspired bottlings. Launched as The Racing Series, the four wines includes Redline, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Syrah, Petite Sirah, and Malbec.

Price: $56+

Highland Park Saltire Edition 2

Highland Park Saltire Edition 2

A photo of a bottle of Highland Park whisky on a white background.
Photo: Highland Park

What is it: One of the more exclusive entries on our list is a limited-edition whisky from Scottish distiller Highland Park that was created with ex-F1 driver David Coulthard. The 13-year-old whisky was aged in Sherry-seasoned European oak, American oak and refill casks.

Price: $366

City Lights Shine

City Lights Shine

An image of six bottles of City Lights Shine spirits.
Screenshot: City Lights Shine

What is it: Las Vegas distiller City Lights Shine was founded by NASCAR’s Brendan Gaughan. The Nevada-based producer offers a range of flavored moonshine spirits, including blueberry and raspberry, as well as its signature Sour Mash Moonshine.

Price: $39.99

Podere Castorani

Podere Castorani

Three bottles of Podere Castorani wine against a white background.
Photo: Podere Castorani

What is it: Another ex-F1 racer on the wine trail is Italian racing driver Jarno Trulli, who is behind Italian winery Podere Castorani. Based in the Abruzzo region of Italy, the vineyard bottles wines including Montepulciano and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Price: $12+

Whiskey 43

Whiskey 43

An image of a bottle of Whiskey 43 on a blue background.
Photo: Whiskey 43

What is it: Created in partnership with Nashville’s King Distilling Co, Richard Petty Whiskey celebrates the career of its namesake Nascar driver. Distilled from a blend of corn, barley and rye, the whiskey has flavors of vanilla, ginger and cinnamon.

Price: $49.99

Andretti Winery

Andretti Winery

A photo of Mario Andretti pouring wine in front of a Ferrari.
Photo: Paul Harris (Getty Images)

What is it: Founded by Formula 1 and Le Mans ace Mario Andretti, the Andretti Winery is based in Napa, California. While the winery might not be open to visitors anymore, you can still pick up bottles of its wines, including Barbera, Zinfandel and Pinot Noir releases.

Price: $53+

