Dario Franchitti: BMW M5

Four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti may not be an active racer anymore, but he’s still firmly embedded in the motorsport world thanks to his role as Formula E commentator and advisor for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar. As you might imagine, he also has one hell of a car collection. When I asked him about his daily driver during the New York City ePrix, his response was, “Daily? Phew. I have a big weakness for cars.”

He told me that he’s usually opting for a BMW M5 when he’s going about his daily business, “But then it could be an Integrale or one of the silly cars. The silly cars aren’t quite easy to park, but I take them on the school run.

“My oldest daughter, Sophia, she’s at an age she’s embarrassed by showing up in something really loud, but we enjoy the drive so much together to school in something fun. The great thing about T.50, it’d be three seats so I can take both girls to school.”



Being dropped off by your race car driver dad in a supercar? Not bad.