For those of us who love fast cars, racers probably have one of the coolest jobs in the world — and for many, automotive appreciation doesn’t just stop at the race track. These racers usually have an impressive collection of cars at their disposal, oftentimes the latest model from a sponsor. I’ve always wondered what these folks have in their garage.
So, I’ve ended just about every single interview for the past year by asking these competitors what they drive on the street when they’re at home. This list includes drivers from a variety of disciplines, and I’ll keep updating it as I continue asking the question. Until then, enjoy.