W Series is ceasing its 2022 season, effective immediately. The women’s- only single-seater championship announced in a statement that the next round supporting the United States Grand Prix in Austin and the season-ending doubleheader at the Mexico City Grand Prix have been canceled. CEO Catherine Bond Muir said, “It’s with both great sadness and frustration that we announce that our much-anticipated final three races of the 2022 season in Austin and Mexico City will not go ahead.” The organization is working on raising funds for a 2023 season.

Reports of the championship’s financial instability came to light a few weeks ago. The Telegraph noted that the cancelation of remaining rounds was a possibility as W Series severely trimmed operations for its round at the Singapore Grand Prix. Catherine Bond Muir sought to find funding to make up for an American investor backing out of his deal despite signing an agreement. Bond Muir said:

“We have worked hard to raise the required funding to enable us to finish the season. Unfortunately, it was not possible to do this in the short time frame required following the failure of contracted funds to arrive and the global economic downturn. However, while we are all incredibly disappointed that this decision has had to be made in the short term, we remain positive about the future of W Series in the long term.”

With the season’s cancelation, Jamie Chadwick has been declared the 2022 W Series Champion. Chadwick won the first five races of the seven that were held. After three seasons, she remains the only woman to win the championship. The Telegraph report also mentioned that it was not guaranteed that W Series would be able to award its ample prize purse and the championship’s statement made no mention of the prize money.

W Series hopes to return next year, but only time will time if the championship is able to gather the funds to organize a 2023 season. Bond Muir stated:

