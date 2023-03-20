Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle

Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle

Dodge just took the wraps off the 1,025-hp Demon 170. Here's your up-close look at the world's first factory production car to run the quarter-mile in the 8s.

Bob Sorokanich
Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Dodge just revealed the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 to the world, and it is a beast: 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft from a street-legal, factory-stock vehicle, capable of doing an 8.91-second 1/4 mile at 151.17 mph and ripping from zero to 60 in 1.66 seconds. You can read our complete article on the Demon 170 here, including in-depth technical details on how Dodge managed to get Bugatti horsepower out of a car with an MSRP of $96,666. Here, we’ll just be gazing at every image of the Demon 170 that Dodge has published. Let’s dive in!

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170: Those Tires

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The Demon 170 is the first production car ever to wear Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials right from the factory — basically, drag racing slicks with just enough tread to be legal.

Demon 170: Those Flares

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Notice something a little lopsided about the Demon 170? That’s right: It’s got the Widebody flares on the rear, but not on the front. Dodge says leaving the front flares off saves 17 pounds.

Challenger Demon

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Yep, there’s our guy, sitting on top of the supercharger just like he was in the last Demon. Only this time, he’s got a little “170" next to him — because E85 ethanol blend is 170-proof.

Demon Stagger

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The skinny front tires are mounted on 18-inch wheels, while the monster rear slicks are wrapped around 17s.

Wheelie Time

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Yup, it’ll put both front wheels in the sky.

Wheelie Time 2

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

File under “photos I can hear.”

Wheelie Time, Pt. 3

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

This will never get old.

Demon Breathing

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The Demon 170 gets the same enormous hood scoop we first saw on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Alcohol Fed

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The “Air Grabber” hood scoop does have one additional detail on the Demon 170: The phrase “alcohol injected” is etched along the rim of the scoop.

Smoke ‘Em

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

With 1,025 hp, this thing does the mother of all burnouts.

Challenger Demon 170

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The big-and-little wheel and tire combo looks great, if you ask me.

NHRA Says: Not Legal

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The NHRA won’t let a stock Demon on a drag strip, because any car that runs faster than 9 seconds in the quarter-mile needs a roll bar and a parachute.

Direct Connection Has You Covered

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Good thing Mopar Direct Connection sells a bolt-on parachute for drag racing!

Meaty

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Dodge had to modify the rear suspension to get those enormous Mickey Thompson drag tires to fit.

Wide Open

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Dodge also removed the fender liners for better airflow to the engine.

Corn Demon

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Dodge updated the Demon logo with — we’re not kidding — a “170 neck tattoo” referencing the alcohol proof of E85. The little guy also gets yellow eyes in tribute to the corn that gives American gasoline its ethanol content. He’s called the Corn Demon.

Spoiled

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

That’s a mighty big spoiler.

Covered

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Dodge will sell you a custom Goodwool car cover that’s customized to make your Demon 170 look like a low-poly NPC car in a video game.

Slide Title

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The cover makes your Challenger look like it’s wearing a Challenger disguise. Of course, it’s got the Corn Demon on the fender.

Last Call

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The Demon 170 is the very last of the seven “Last Call” special-edition Challengers, and as such, it gets a commemorative plaque.

Supercharged

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The 3.0-liter supercharger is the largest ever fitted to a factory-stock street-legal car.

Corn Demon Pt. 2

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

There he is again.

No Lack of Plaques

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

You can custom order a Demon plaque for the dashboard that features the last four digits of your Demon 170's VIN.

Red Key Only

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Previous supercharged Dodge muscle cars have come with a black key that limits power, and a red key that gives you the full engine output. For the Demon 170, all the keys are red.

Time For a Drink

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Dodge really went all-out with the booze theme for the Demon 170: Each car comes with a tumbler and decanter set, etched with the owner’s name and the VIN of their Demon 170.

Hungry

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

This is the last thing you see before your entire body becomes enveloped in tire smoke.

Demon 170 Dashboard

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Dodge released a bunch of photos of the Demon 170's instrument panel and its many displays. Let’s scroll through them all, together.

Demon 170 Dashboard

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

There’s our Corn Demon again.

Demon 170 Dashboard

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Instructions for Line Lock.

Demon 170 Dashboard

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Ready to launch!

Demon 170 Dashboard

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The Demon 170 has the Power Chiller, which reroutes the air conditioning to cool down the intake charge.

Drag Mode

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Lots of stuff to tweak and tune.

Launch Control

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Adjust your RPM for optimal launch.

Power: 1025

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Imagine telling someone 50 years ago that you could buy a factory stock, street-legal vehicle with 1,025 horsepower!

Ethanol Detected

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Party Mode: Activate.

Ready to Launch

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Big noises are about to happen.

Burnout Time

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

You know, to warm up the tires.

Cooldown Mode

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Gotta get those intake temps down before your next run!

Drag Options

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

You can tweak and tune a bunch of preferences for your ideal drag strip setup.

Shift Torque

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

You can even adjust the torque output in each gear to avoid spinning the tires on WOT upshifts.

Launch Torque

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

This kind of tweakability used to be available only in the aftermarket.

The Tumbler Set

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

It’s customized with the demon head, the name of the owner, and the car’s VIN. Drink responsibly.

There’s That Corn Demon Again

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Li’l guy is everywhere!

Matte Black

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

I really dig the way they shaped the matte black accent on the Air Grabber hood scoop.

Air Catcher Headlight

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

Even the headlights flow cooling air to the engine bay.

Drink Up!

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

The commemorative tumbler set is pretty cool.

Standard Wheels: Aluminum

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

These are the standard aluminum wheels. Two-piece carbon-fiber wheels are optional, check them out on the next slide.

Optional Carbon Fiber Wheels

Image for article titled Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle
Photo: Dodge

For extra lightness!

