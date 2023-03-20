Check Out the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 From Every Angle

Dodge just revealed the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 to the world, and it is a beast: 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft from a street-legal, factory-stock vehicle, capable of doing an 8.91-second 1/4 mile at 151.17 mph and ripping from zero to 60 in 1.66 seconds. You can read our complete article on the Demon 170 here, including in-depth technical details on how Dodge managed to get Bugatti horsepower out of a car with an MSRP of $96,666. Here, we’ll just be gazing at every image of the Demon 170 that Dodge has published. Let’s dive in!