These Are Your Favorite Car Videos on the Internet

From racing videos to old commercials and Bugatti crashes, there's a little bit of everything in here.

Andy Kalmowitz
Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Car Videos on the Internet
Screenshot: Soy Tony Araujo

A few days ago, we asked you to share your favorite car-related videos on the internet, and man oh man did you come through (for the most part since I also asked you to tell me why you liked the video, but whatever). As an aggressively online person, I assumed I’ve seen just about everything when it comes to car content on YouTube. Damn, was I wrong.

You guys really pulled out some bangers, and in all honesty it took me a long time to put this together since I fell down a rabbit hole of watching every single submission. Honestly, it was worth it.

We’ve got everything in here: old car commercials, blistering lap times, Bill Hell and a very wet Bugatti. So, sit back, relax and watch some of your fellow Jalop’s favorite car videos on the internet.

The Whistle Tips

The Whistle Tips

Whistle Tips with Bub Rub

Local news always finds the best people without fail. I remember watching this years ago and kind of wanting a whistle tip.

Submitted by: Brian Stieh

Ferrari Shell Commercial

Ferrari Shell Commercial

Ferrari Shell Commercial High Quality

In the continuing move away from ICE. it’s important to be reminded what passion sounds like

Why do oil companies need to advertise? What other option do we have?

Submitted by: Shannador

The Home of Challenge Pissing

The Home of Challenge Pissing

Big Bill Hell’s

My favorite automotive video on the internet is Big Bill Hell’s Cars. It is one of those rare videos that successfully made the transition from bootleg VHS that got passed around between friends to the internet just as the Turbo Encabulator video did.

FUCK YOU BALTIMORE!

Submitted by: bfisch1629

Samir... You’re Breaking the Car!!!

Samir... You’re Breaking the Car!!!

Samir....You’re breaking the car!!!

Samir!!!

I was crestfallen when I found out this video was fake.

Submitted by: RustyBolts

Yellowbird at the ‘Ring

Yellowbird at the ‘Ring

RUF CTR Nürburgring Lap

I’m sure there could be a whole subcategory for ‘Ring videos but obviously the RUF Yellowbird belongs at the top.

I would like to drive a RUF Yellowbird on the Nürburgring as a helicopter flies overhead.

Submitted by: Dake

Petrolocious Fast and Loud Art

Petrolocious Fast and Loud Art

The Martini Mustang is Loud & Fast Art

Petrolicious Fast and Loud Art. This isn’t my taste in cars (will almost never see me own a mustang or a muscle car), but rather this is my philosophy.

“I love hearing guys go ‘oh, I remember my car phase’ , I don’t have a car phase. This is my cancer. It is with me until I drop”

Petrolocious makes some of the prettiest videos on YouTube.

Submitted by: FutureDoc

Turbo Encabulator

Turbo Encabulator

“Turbo Encabulator” the Original

Turbo Encabulator.

What the hell did I just watch?

Submitted by: smalleyxb122

Brake Horns

Brake Horns

HORN WIRED TO BRAKE PEDAL PRANK IN PHOENIX TRAFFIC

Not even a contest

Heh. Got his ass.

Submitted by: dhunt

THUD

THUD

Insane Volvo brake test epic fail

My mind immediately went to funny car videos. The first one that popped in my head is the Ford Raptor that makes a jump and lands rather catastrophically. But then I remembered this old, trusty Volvo auto braking failure video. There’s another one out there where someone gets hit at low speed, but for my money, I’m going with the comedic simplicity of this. Pardon the clickbait video title.

That noise followed by the hiss of the radiator is seared into my brain.

Submitted by: ItsDeke

Porsche 956 at Le Mans

Porsche 956 at Le Mans

On Board Porsche 956 - Le Mans

While I do love the Nemesis video, this 956 on-board at Le Mans is my favorite.

My God. The Speed! The Sound!

Casually taking your hand off the wheel at 200+mph? No big deal. A turn at 240 mph? It’s a 956, don’t worry about it!

I find it hard to believe that I am the same species as these people. How are they so talented and so brave? It doesn’t make sense.

Submitted by: Neil Young & the Restless

The GOAT in a Maxima

The GOAT in a Maxima

Nissan MAXIMA 3.5 turbo VS Porshe turbo Jdm vs Germany

This one

I’d say conservatively I have watched this video 10,000 times.

Submitted by: Garlos Chosn (in honor of Mergio Sarchionne)

BMW Films

BMW Films

BMW Films - Star - HD - High Quality

Going back to 2001 when the internet was just starting to embrace videos BMW’s the Hire series with Clive Owen was a remarkable marketing project. The Star with Madonna was my favorite and is still a great watch.

These videos made me want a BMW when I was a kid. Now I have one and I regret that feeling as a child.

Submitted by: ausgezeichnet

If the Year 2000 Was a Video

If the Year 2000 Was a Video

LINKIN PARK - In the End (World Rally Championship)

The original WRC compilation to Linkin Park’s “In The End.” I first saw this video in high school and it still sends shivers down my spine. Pure 00's nostalgia with the music, the video quality, and the awesome WRC action. Few video edits hit as perfectly as this one does.

This goes so goddamn hard.

Submitted by: 8695Beaters

Senna at Suzuka

Senna at Suzuka

Ayrton Senna’s Heel-and-toe

Surprise no one mentioned this one. I mean Senna at Suzuka in loafer driving the NSX is priceless

Everytime I watch this video it makes me want a pair of loafers... and an NSX.

Submitted by: Fracan

WHY DID YOU TURN?

WHY DID YOU TURN?

Why did you turn? Honda meets a UHaul & more car fails

This has all the makings of a perfect old school YouTube video. It’s short. The editing is bad. It’s shot on a flip phone. I love it.

Submitted by: chrisonsin

Pretty Sure It’s a Lambo, Dude.

Pretty Sure It’s a Lambo, Dude.

Bugatti Veyron Lake Crash— Original Video- 1st hand account

Pretty sure everyone on this site knows this video, dude.

I think this is the first video I ever saw on this website. Takes me back.

Submitted by: You’llBeSleepingWithTheFilet-O-Fishes

