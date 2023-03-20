These Are Your Favorite Car Videos on the Internet

A few days ago, we asked you to share your favorite car-related videos on the internet, and man oh man did you come through (for the most part since I also asked you to tell me why you liked the video, but whatever). As an aggressively online person, I assumed I’ve see n just about everything when it comes to car content on YouTube. Damn, was I wrong.

You guys really pulled out some bangers, and in all honesty it took me a long time to put this together since I fell down a rabbit hole of watching every single submission. Honestly, it was worth it.

We’ve got everything in here: old car commercials, blistering lap times, Bill Hell and a very wet Bugatti. So, sit back, relax and watch some of your fellow Jalop’s favorite car videos on the internet.