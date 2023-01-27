These Are the Fastest Production Cars to Lap the Nürburgring

Go inside the cockpit and watch some of the fastest lap times ever around the 'Ring.

Andy Kalmowitz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Ah, the Nürburgring. For better or worse, a 12.94-mile lap around the iconic circuit is pretty much the universal benchmark for any automaker that who builds a sports car. Every year it seems some company (usually based in Germany) has a brand new car that’ll make it around the loop incrementally faster than the car that preceded it.

Right now, there’s a new top dog in town in terms of lap times, so we thought it was as good a time as ever to take a look at the top 15 production car lap time around the Nürburgring.

We did our best to compile a correct list with all the —sometimes sketchy —information out there. Also, completely unrelated, but did you guys ever notice the Nürburgring looks like a pig’s head? No? Only me? Fair enough.

15. Dodge Viper ACR - 7:01.30

2017 Dodge Viper ACR Nürburgring 7:01.3 [Official Lap Video]

Hell yeah. What a strong start! Right here, we’ve got the best track-ready monster American could come up with. The rest of the cars on this list may be European and faster, but we all know this is the best.

14. Ferrari 488 Pista - 7:00.03

Ferrari 488 Pista 7.00,03 min | Nordschleife HOT LAP Supertest | sport auto

The Pista is one pretty sweet piece of kit. Be on the lookout for whatever the hot version of the 296 GTB is to break this record in the coming years.

13. Porsche 992.1 911 GT3 - 6:59.93

NEW PORSCHE 992 GT3 LAPS THE NÜRBURGRING IN 06:59:93 MIN!

Here we’ve got the first of many Porsches on this list. Coincidentally, it is also the newest. There’s little doubt that the GT3 RS will be a whole lot faster than this car.

12. Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP-750-4 - 6:59.73

Aventador LP 750-4 SV Onboard ‪Nürburgring‬ lap in under 7m with P Zero Corsa

The fact Lamborghini, a company not really known for racing, was able to make a car as big as the Aventador go around the track this fast is truly a feat to behold.

11. Porsche 918 Sypder - 6:57.00

Onboard footage - Record Run 918 Spyder at the Nürburgring

If my calculations are correct, this is the only convertible in the top 15 lap times. That means, by default, it is the best. (Well, okay it’s the second best, because the Viper ACR is the best.)

10. Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS - 6:56.40

CRAZY ONBOARD!!! PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS ON THE NÜRBURGRING-NORDSCHLEIFE

This Porsche is cool because it’s green. I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them. Ugh fine... I guess the fact it’s the most hardcore 911 is pretty neat too.

9. Radical SR8 - 6:55.00

ラディカル SR8／ニュルブルクリンクで6分56秒

Some people may contend that this isn’t a road car. Too bad. If you lived in Britain, you could drive it on the street. That’s good enough for me.

8. Lamborghini Huracán Performante LP640-4 - 6:52.01

Lamborghini Huracán Performante record at the Nürburgring

Huracáns are great at two things: crushing lap times and cruising in South Beach.

7. Porsche 992.1 911 GT3 RS - 6:49.33

Onboard the Porsche 911 GT3 RS Nürburgring lap

Another 911! Are you sensing a theme here?

6. Radical SR8 LM - 6:48.3

Radical SR8 LM / Nurburgring / Lap Record : 6"48

Again, if Britain considers this a road car, than so do I. Queen Elizabeth (God rest her soul) said so herself.

5. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series - 6:48.05

Record Lap – Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series on the Nürburgring Nordschleife

It’s a real feat of engineering that the folks over at Mercedes-AMG were able to get a front-engined car around the ‘Ring this fast.

4. Porsche 991.2 911 GT2 RS - 6:47.25

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring WORLD RECORD Lap Time - INTERIOR Top Speed Sound

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s... another 911.

3. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4 - 6:44.97

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ full onboard record lap at Nürburgring

If you thought that last Lamborghini Aventador’s lap time was fast, you should see this Lamborghini Aventador’s lap time.

2. Porsche 991.2 911 GT2 RS MR - 6:43.30

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR RECORD Nürburgring (6:40.3) - FULL LAP ONBOARD

Despite the fact the 911 is everywhere on this list, it still got absolutely blown out of the lap time water by another wild group of Germans.

1. Mercedes-AMG One - 6:35.18

NÜRBURGRING LAP RECORD! Onboard with the AMG ONE.

The AMG One is the true ‘Ring champ. Mercedes should enjoy it now, though. I’m almost positive this sort of this will not stand with Porsche. It’ll have something up its sleeve to retake the lap time crown.

