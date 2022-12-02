If you’re in the military, being stationed overseas can be tough. You’ve got to uproot your life, leave your family and friends behind, and start over in a new country. But if that country happens to be Germany, there’s one big benefit: access to the Nurburgring. And in order to take advantage of that access in one of the most American ways possible, the owner of the car in this particular video brought along his Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE.

And boy did he really take advantage. Over the course of his three years in the country, he estimates he racked up 55 laps around the Nurburgring in his first year, 75 in the second, and 80 or 90 in his final year. Those aren’t Sabine Schmitz numbers, but it’s still seriously impressive. Especially considering he lives about an hour and a half away from the legendary racetrack.

His car i s also far from stock, rocking a massive rear wing and the suspension, as well as other aero bits, from the ZL1 1LE. The engine isn’t supercharged, but it’s clearly a track-focused build. And once he gets out on the ‘Ring, the experience he got from doing 200+ laps really starts to show. He remains calm, cool, and collected the entire time, just chatting away with his passenger and politely passing slower cars.

Was his Camaro the most expensive car there that day? Not at all. But it more than held its own against cars that cost significantly more. At one point, the owner even passed what appeared to be a Mercedes-AMG GT R. And at another, he did a solid job working to keep up with what looks like a Porsche 911 GT3.

Currently, the Camaro doesn’t sell nearly as well as the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, but at least while this particular one was in Germany, we can confidently say it made America proud.