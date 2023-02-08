Meet Every Driver Racing in Formula 1 in 2023

Meet Every Driver Racing in Formula 1 in 2023

Meet the Formula 1 class of 2023, which includes familiar faces, rookies and returning favorites.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of the Formula 1 starting grid in Brazil.
Who’s in the cockpit in 2023?
Photo: Dan Istitene - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

It feels like the checkered flag has only just fallen on the 2022 Formula 1 season, but we’re now staring head on at a whole new year of top-tier motorsport. The car launches are beginning, the race calendar is confirmed and the driver lineups are set in stone.

So, with less than a month until the lights go out in Bahrain for the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, we thought it was time to get familiar with the 20 drivers we’ll be cheering for.

This year, there are three world champions on the grid, three new drivers and one returning racer, all set to fight it out for race wins and the ultimate crown as F1 World Champion.

Max Verstappen

A photo of Max Verstappen with his arms in the air and fireworks behind him.
Photo: Dan Istitene - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Nationality: The Netherlands

Team: Red Bull Racing

Career Highlight: 2021 and 2022 Formula 1 World Champion

Now a double world champion, Max Verstappen stays with Red Bull Racing in 2023 with the hopes of adding a third world title to his collection. Since his first F1 race in 2015, Verstappen has racked up 35 race wins, 77 podiums and 2,011.5 world championship points.

Sergio Pérez

A photo of Sergio Perez wearing his Red Bull gear and dark sunglasses.
Photo: Cristiano Barni ATPImages (Getty Images)

Nationality: Mexico

Team: Red Bull Racing

Career Highlight: Four Formula 1 race wins

Verstappen’s team mate in 2023 will once again be Mexican racer Sergio Pérez. The 33-year-old racer has competed for three teams since joining F1 in 2011, including Sauber and Force India, which is now known as Aston Martin.

Charles Leclerc

A photo of Charles Leclerc spraying Champagne on the podium.
Photo: Joe Portlock - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Nationality: Monaco

Team: Ferrari

Career Highlight: 2017 Formula 2 World Champion

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will be hoping for better fortunes in 2023 after a troublesome season last year. After notching up an impressive 24 podiums and five race wins in his career so far, the Monegasque driver will be hoping for a competitive and reliable car from Ferrari this year if he wants to win his first F1 world title.

Carlos Sainz

A photo of Carlos Sainz wearing his Ferrari team kit.
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Nationality: Spain

Team: Ferrari

Career Highlight: Won the 2022 British Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz scored his first F1 race win in 2022 and will be hoping to add a few more to his tally this year. The racer, son of rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr., joined Ferrari in 2021 after stints with Mclaren, Renault (now Alpine) and Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri).

Lewis Hamilton

A photo of Lewis Hamilton smiling at fans.
Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Nationality: United Kingdom

Team: Mercedes AMG Petronas

Career Highlight: 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Formula 1 World Champion

Statistically the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time, Sir Lewis Hamilton has an incredible 4,405.5 world championship points, 191 podium finishes, 103 race wins and seven world titles to his name. After a troublesome car hampered his efforts in 2022, Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be hoping for a comeback this year.

George Russell

A photo of George Russell on the podium in Brazil.
Photo: Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Nationality: United Kingdom

Team: Mercedes AMG Petronas

Career Highlight: 2018 Formula 2 World Champion

24-year-old George Russell is regarded as the next star of British motorsport thanks to his record in junior series, such as Formula 2. He also impressed with his consistency when stuck at Williams and claimed his first race win last year at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Lando Norris

A photo of Lando Norris wearing an orange cap backwards.
Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Nationality: United Kingdom

Team: McLaren

Career Highlight: Pole position at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Lando Norris will race his 100th grand prix this year, specifically in Qatar when F1 races there later in 2023. Over the 82 events he has raced so far, Norris has claimed six podiums, five fastest laps and put his McLaren car on pole position at the 2021 Russian Grand prix.

Oscar Piastri

A photo of Oscar Piastri in the McLaren garage at testing.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Nationality: Australia

Team: Mclaren

Career Highlight: 2021 Formula 2 World Champion

The first new face of 2023 will be Australian racer Oscar Piastri, who joins McLaren after a year on the sidelines with Alpine. The young Aussie has an impressive junior career under his belt, which included winning the Formula 2 world title in 2021; his rise to F1 seemed imminent from that moment on.

Esteban Ocon

A photo of Esteban Ocon spraying champagne from the podium.
Photo: Dan Istitene - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Nationality: France

Team: Alpine

Career Highlight: Won position the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

2023 will mark Esteban Ocon’s fourth season with Alpine, having joined the squad back in 2020 when it raced as Renault and had one of the best liveries of all time. Since then, he’s earned the French team its first win since it raced a Lotus back in 2013.

Pierre Gasly

A photo of French driver Pierre Gasly in the Alpine garage.
Photo: Alpine Cars

Nationality: France

Team: Alpine

Career Highlight: Won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Joining Ocon at Alpine this year is fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly. After rising through the ranks of the Red Bull junior program and racing for Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, Gasly is breaking away from the energy drink maker for the first time. He brings race-winning knowhow to the side in 2023, having won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix for AlphaTauri.

Fernando Alonso

A photo of Fernando Alonso standing in the Aston Martin garage.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Nationality: Spain

Team: Aston Martin

Career Highlight: 2006 and 2007 Formula 1 World Champion

One of the greatest, if unluckiest, drivers on the grid is heading to yet another new team in 2023. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will race for Aston Martin this year, meaning he’s now one of the few drivers to have driven cars powered by Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda engines through his career.

Lance Stroll

A photo of Lance Stroll speaking into a microphone.
Photo: Mario Renzi - Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Nationality: Canada

Team: Aston Martin

Career Highlight: Pole position at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix

Partnering Alonso this year is Canadian racer Lance Stroll, who’s dad Lawrence is the owner of the Aston Martin Formula 1 team. Stroll had success in his early days, winning the Formula 3 championship in 2016 and claiming a podium in his first year in F1.

Valtteri Bottas

A photo of Valtteri Bottas walking through the paddock in Alfa Romeo gear.
Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP (Getty Images)

Nationality: Finland

Team: Alfa Romeo Sauber

Career Highlight: 10 Formula 1 race wins

Vallteri Bottas entered his first F1 race 10 years ago, at the 2013 Australian Grand Prix where he raced for Williams. Since then, he was an integral part of the most successful F1 team of all time, founded his own coffee roasting company and then switched to Alfa Romeo to try his hand at leading a team.

Zhou Guanyu

A photo of Zhou Guanyu wearing his Alfa Romeo team kit.
Photo: Xin Yuewei/Xinhua (Getty Images)

Nationality: China

Team: Alfa Romeo Sauber

Career Highlight: 2021 Formula 3 Asia Champion

23-year-old Zhou Guanyu became the first Chinese Formula 1 driver ever when he signed up to race for Alfa Romeo in 2022. During his first season, the rookie driver managed three top-10 finishes.

Yuki Tsunoda

A photo of Yuki Tsunoda in the Alfa Tauri F1 garage.
Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli (Getty Images)

Nationality: Japan

Team: AlphaTauri

Career Highlight: 2018 Formula 4 Japan Champion

Back for his third season with the Red Bull junior team, Japanese racer Yuki Tsunoda now finds himself as the side’s more experienced racer after Gasly jumped ship. Tsunoda will be looking to impress his bosses this year, after flashes of brilliance were shrouded by heavy crashes in his first two years for the team.

Nyck de Vries

A photo of Nyck de Vries walking through the paddock in Mercedes kit.
Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP (Getty Images)

Nationality: The Netherlands

Team: AlphaTauri

Career Highlight: 2021 Formula E World Champion

After impressing onlookers when he sat in for Alex Albon in Italy ast year, Formula E champion Nyck de Vries is making the switch to Formula 1 in 2023. The Dutch driver is one of the oldest F1 rookies in recent years, having already forged an impressive career through his Formula 2 and Formula E record.

Kevin Magnussen

A photo of Kevin Magnussen in his Haas team kit in Brazil.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Nationality: Denmark

Team: Haas F1 Team

Career Highlight: Pole Position at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

This time last year, Danish driver Kevin Magnussen was prepping for a season of endurance racing, before the Haas team sacked Russian driver Nikita Mazepan and rang him up asking if he wanted a job. By the end of the season, he’d managed to put his Haas car on pole position and picked up six top 10 finishes over the year.

Nico Hülkenberg

A photo of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in his racing gear.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Nationality: Germany

Team: Haas F1 Team

Career Highlight: 2015 Le Mans Winner

Returning to racing in 2023 after a few years out of the cockpit is German racer Nico Hülkenberg. The Haas driver entered his first race way back in 2010 and has since raced for teams including Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault. He spent the last two years serving as reserve driver for Racing Point and Aston Martin, stepping into the driver’s seat on four occasions for the two teams.

Alex Albon

A photo of Alex Albon in his dark blue Williams racing gear.
Photo: Williams Racing

Nationality: Thailand

Team: Williams

Career Highlight: Third place at the 2020 Tuscan and Bahrain Grands Prix

Heading into his second year with British team Williams is Thai driver Alex Albon. Despite being named Rookie of the Year in 2019, Albon’s F1 career has been rocky, to say the least. He joined F1 with Toro Rosso, before making the step up to Red Bull to replace Pierre Gasly mid-season. But, after a year and a half, he was dropped by Red Bull and spent a year on the sidelines. Now, he’s looking to rebuild his reputation by helping rebuild that of his team as well.

Logan Sargeant

A photo of American driver Logan Sargeant in his Williams gear.
Photo: Williams Racing

Nationality: United States

Team: Williams

Career Highlight: Won two Formula 2 Feature race in the UK and Austria.

America’s first full-time F1 driver in 16 years will take to the grid with Williams this year. Logan Sargeant is the first U.S. F1 racer since Scott Speed drove for Toro Rosso back in 2007. The young driver joins Williams after an impressive junior career, which saw him win two Formula 2 races on his way to fourth in the drivers’ standings.

