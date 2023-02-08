Meet Every Driver Racing in Formula 1 in 2023

It feels like the checkered flag has only just fallen on the 2022 Formula 1 season, but we’re now staring head on at a whole new year of top-tier motorsport. The car launches are beginning, the race calendar is confirmed and the driver lineups are set in stone.

So, with less than a month until the lights go out in Bahrain for the first race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, we thought it was time to get familiar with the 20 drivers we’ll be cheering for.

This year, there are three world champions on the grid, three new drivers and one returning racer, all set to fight it out for race wins and the ultimate crown as F1 World Champion.