Sergio Perez is on the verge of finishing higher in the FIA World Drivers’ Championship than he has ever done before. Red Bull Racing’s 12-season Formula 1 veteran is currently tied for second with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the standings heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Understandably, Perez has gained a lot of experience in his over 230 races in F1 and the muscle memory that comes with it.



Sergio Perez got to show off his muscle memory at a fan event two weeks ago during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend. Perez was challenged to drive a lap of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez blind on stage. An onboard video of Perez driving a lap of the 2.674-mile circuit was played behind him as he mimed the lap on a steering wheel with his eyes closed. The Mexican driver correctly steered his way through the lap, but I was slightly less impressed with the shifting.

Advertisement

Perez had no issue timing his upshifts by ear and matching what he did on the recording. Though, he was clearly downshifting in reaction to hearing his downshifts. I’m not saying that I could do it better. Perez would be able to drive circles around me on a track. Though, can he beat Charles Leclerc one more time? Partly due to his world champion teammate’s dissatisfaction with the idea of giving up a position on track, Perez and Leclerc are tied on 290 points. The driver that finishes ahead of the other in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be runner-up in the 2022 F1 World Drivers’ Championship.