Can you believe it? A fter 22 races on five continents, the 2022 Formula 1 season will finally draw to a close on Sunday at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. So as we close the door on the first chapter in F1’s latest era, we wondered what your favorite moments of the season have been?



On the whole, it’s been a damn good year. Sure, Max Verstappen sealed up title number two annoyingly early in the season, but think about all the other fights we’ve seen up and down the grid.

So, of all the overtakes, on-track action or off-track drama that has filled the 2022 season, what are your highlights? Maybe it’s George Russell’s first win last time out, or perhaps it’s that incredible U.S. Grand Prix that we were treated to in Austin.

The final ten laps of the British Grand Prix takes the win for me, though. After the lead Ferrari of Charles Leclerc was being chased down by teammate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, we had a terrific battle for the win. Then, after biding his time on the sidelines for a few laps, Lewis Hamilton came into the mix and passed the battling Perez and Leclerc . It was glorious.

Hamilton might not have held onto second place in the race for long, and was soon passed by Perez, but he kept fighting with the much faster Ferrari of Leclerc right up to the line. All that fighting for second and third left Sainz clear out in front and able to take his first F1 win. That’s the moment of the season for me.

But what about you? After a year of Formula 1 races, what do you think is the highlight of the season? Head to the comments section below and let us know your favorite moment from the season. We’ll round up some of the top responses in a slideshow on Monday.