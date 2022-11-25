Formula 1 drivers are truly athletes at the top of their game. As such, they all follow strict diets, have nutritionists on hand to monitor what they’re eating and make sure that they’re only consuming things that keep them in tip top shape over a race weekend. For Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, this includes coffee. Lots of coffee.



The Finnish racing driver often speaks about his love of coffee. In fact, it’s reached the point where he’s now getting invites to judge barista and coffee competitions around the world.

On top of that, the opportunity to taste new and exciting coffees at every stop on the F1 calendar is something the Fin is keen to make sure he never misses.

“Luckily we go to locations for the grands prix that quite often you can find good coffee and small roasteries and stuff like that,” Bottas told Jalopnik in an interview over the U.S. Grand Prix weekend.

“Like, for example, here in Austin there are so many good coffee shops and I have been to quite a few and explored a bit.”

On the list of essential visits in Austin, Bottas highlights Try Hard Coffee. The small roastery offers blends and single origin brews that the Alfa Romeo driver “highly recommends.”

But not every stop on F1’s ever-growing calendar can have great coffee. So, when that happens, Bottas has a reliable setup to churn out tasty brews of his own.



He says: “With the places that are more challenging to get good coffee, I always have my Aeropress, my hand grinder and some beans that I got from my travels or from the roastery I’m involved with in Finland.”

Since 2020, Bottas has been co-owner of specialty roaster Kahiwa Coffee in Finland. The outfit runs a roastery and cafe in Lahti, Finland.