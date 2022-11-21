Williams Racing confirmed that Logan Sargeant will race for the team in Formula 1 next season. The 21-year-old American will drive alongside Alex Albon. Sargeant will be the first American to compete in the world championship since Alexander Rossi’s five-race stint with Manor Marussia in 2015. He is also the first American to have a full-time race seat in F1 since Scott Speed in 2007.



Since Rossi’s move to IndyCar, Formula 1 has seen a surge in popularity in the United States and the arrival of promising young stars to the US-based single-seater series. Several IndyCar drivers, Including Colton Herta, were on the radar to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren but were ineligible for a number of reasons. Herta couldn’t be signed because he didn’t have enough Super License points. This same points system nearly prevented Sargeant’s promotion from Formula 2.



Williams provisionally announced Logan Sargeant as one of its 2023 drivers during the United States Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Though, Sargeant’s place was contingent on him scoring enough Super License points to be eligible to race in Formula 1. The American had to finish in fifth or better in the F2 standings, with the final round being on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix undercard.

Williams did admit it had no plan B if Logan Sargeant didn’t get a Super License. Thankful, a sixth-place finish in the sprint race and a fifth-place feature race finish was enough for Sargent to secure fourth in the F2 standings and rookie of the year honors. Logan Sargeant has had a respectable junior career as a whole. He finished third in the 2019 edition of the iconic Macau Grand Prix and third in the 2019 Formula 3 season.

However, I wonder if American fans will be able to latch onto Logan Sargeant as he circles around the back of the field. Williams finished the 2022 season last in the World Constructors’ Championship, only scoring points five times this season. Only time will tell if Williams can improve and finish further up the midfield in 2023.