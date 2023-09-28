What’s The Ugliest Car You Can Buy Right Now?

Depending on who you ask, new cars have either gotten way prettier than their older relatives or they all look like soulless blobs with no style. And while cars like the Lexus LC, Lucid Air and the Polestar 2 might buck that trend and bring a little style to the party, we can’t help but think there are a lot of ugly cars on sale right now.



And this got us thinking, what new car would you say is the ugliest vehicle you can buy right now? If we’re honest, there are a lot of funky-looking cars out there to choose from.

Advertisement

Maybe you never got on board with the boxy stylings of the Kia Soul, or perhaps the idea of the Mini Countryman still warps your mind with its bulbous bodywork and pug-like front end. And talking of lumpy bodywork, who can forget the Toyota C-HR which, despite coming from the same company as the glorious new Prius, looks a bit like several concept cars were smashed up and patched together without instructions.

And you can’t talk ugly cars without mentioning the new grilles you’ll find on the front of any new BMW. On the new 7 Series, it kind of works but that’s an outlier. But while we’ve all argued the case against BMW’s massive kidney grilles to death, there’s a new BMW out there that still manages to be ugly even without the new front end. That car is, of course, the BMW X6. With its weird coupe stylings paired with its SUV stance, the X6 is a car I’ve never got my head around.

Advertisement Advertisement

But that’s just a few ugly cars that spring to mind for me, what have you got? Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the ugliest cars you can buy right now. We’ll round up some of the worst offenders in a slideshow next week.