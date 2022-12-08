Pour one out for the Toyota C-HR. The smallest crossover Toyota sells in the U.S. is gone from our shor es after 2022. Speaking to Motor Trend, a Toyota rep confirmed that the CH-R’s next generation will be sold everywhere else but the U.S.

On December 5th, Toyota showed a concept C-HR meant to preview the next generation of the small crossover, called C-HR Prologue. It stayed true to the C-HR’s funky design theme, just updated. It even has a little hint of the all-new Prius in the front facia. Toyota also threw in a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Given that the C-HR has been sold here in the U.S. for over six years, some assumed we would be getting the new model. But apparently, that’s not the case.



In a statement provided to Motor Trend, Toyota confirmed that the C-HR will be leaving the North American market after 2022.:

Effective following the 2022 model year, Toyota will discontinue sales of the C-HR in the U.S. and Canada. We are constantly evaluating our product lineup and we remain committed to the compact SUV segment. With the recent introduction of the Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid, two great products that offer a great combination of utility and efficiency, and the best-selling RAV4, we are providing multiple options for compact SUV buyers.

Originally planned to be a Scion model before that brand was phased out, Toyota absorbed the model into its lineup as it did with the iM and FR-S. It was al ways hard to recommend the C-HR — i ts small size made for a cramped interior, and it was underpowered. It puttered around with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that developed just 144 horsepower, routed to the front wheels via a CVT.



Buyers who want something this small will have to go elsewhere as the Corolla Cross becomes the smallest crossover Toyota sells. There are still options like the Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Venue, and Honda HR-V.

