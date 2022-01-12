Tough news for Toyota C-HR owners out there. A Consumer Reports survey showed people who have the little hatchback/crossover-thing have more buyer’ s remorse than any other owners.

As it turns out, C-HR owners are the least likely to buy the car again.

Consumer Reports analyzed data from thousands of members on over 300,000 vehicles to find out how satisfied people were with their purchases. Low satisfaction doesn’t always mean low reliability or performance – buyer’ s remorse can play a factor. However, buyer’ s remorse usually comes from some factor. Basically, Consumer Reports asks if a car has lived up to their expectations, and in this case the C-HR did not in a big way.

Just 29 percent of respondents said they would by the C-HR again, and I don’t have to tell you that is not a good number.

Why people didn’t like their purchase is anyone’s guess, but the reviews on Consumer Reports paint a fairly damning picture (and that’s impressive, because for most recent model years, CR doesn’t even have enough data available from buyers to share with the audience). That said, the feedback there is isn’t great. Drivers complained about awful acceleration, aggressive revving noises even at low RPM, bad sight lines, and a truly horrible lack of space.



The most iconic review, though, comes under the 2018 C-HR’s Value category, for which one user wrote, simply, “Nothing.”

The C-HR even managed to beat out some tough competition. Coming in second and third (I guess) place are two other small SUV-ish things — the Ford EcoSport and Chevrolet Trax. At the top (bottom?) of the list of cars people wouldn’t buy again is the Kia Forte. Only two companies — Jeep and Infiniti — have more than one car on the list, which is quite an accomplishment.

On the other side of the coin, the Chevy Corvette left owners the most satisfied. 97 percent of respondents said they would purchase one again. In second place was the Miata and in third place was the Kia Telluride. 87 percent of Consumer Reports respondents said they’d buy the Korean three row crossover again.

So if you're a C-HR owner, good luck on your next car purchase. I’ll take bets on what it isn’t going to be.