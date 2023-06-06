Also, fitting into the style of an endurance racer, the special edition Prius is fitted with multi-headlamps beneath the front canards, similar to the Le Mans top-class prototypes. The powerplant remains unchanged from the production Prius, but I’m still pining to see this concept enter production. Plenty of racing fans would love to drain their checking accounts and get their hands on this GR Prius.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition will be on display at Le Mans in the Manufacturers’ Village at “Japan. Endless Discovery.” exhibit. The showcase is a joint endeavor between Mazda and Toyota Gazoo Racing, Japan’s two outright Le Mans winners. Toyota hopes to win its sixth consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend with the GR0101 Hybrid. Though, the automaker better announce Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition is entering production if the GR010 wins again.