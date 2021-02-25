Here Are Your Favorite Ugly Cars

Here Are Your Favorite Ugly Cars

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Nissan Media Archives

When it comes to aesthetics, ugliness and beauty is always going to be subjective to the individual. Often times that ugliness will be offset by an attractive quirkiness that will make you forgive those ugly looks. Like a pug, some things are so ugly they come right back around to being cute again. Here are all your favorite ugly cars.

Fiat Multipla

Fiat Multipla

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

Produced from 1998 until 2010, the Multipla was... I actually don’t know what to call it? An MPV? Anyway, it was weird and certainly quirky. Inside it had two rows of three seats instead of two front seats and a second row bench.

Suggested by: NoahFechts

BMW Z4 Coupe

BMW Z4 Coupe

Image: BMW Media Archives

The Z4 Coupe, also known as the “Clown Shoe” (along with its Z3 Coupe forebear) was produced from 2002 - 2006. The next generation’s addition of a power folding hardtop saw no need for a coupe model going forward.

Suggested by: Anthony

Nissan Juke/Juke R

Nissan Juke/Juke R

Image: Nissan Media

The Juke was hard to look at. It grew on some people over its nine year production run. There were even those that loved them. Nissan turned it into something else when they stuffed the GT-R drivetrain into it.

Suggested by: CoffeeJedi

Lamborghini Espada

Lamborghini Espada

Image: Lamborghini Media

With its Bertone designed body, the Espada can be described as ugly or gorgeous depending on the perspective. A GT, it was produced for 10 years with production ending in 1978.

Suggested by: Bob

Nissan Cube

Nissan Cube

Image: Nissan Media

The Cube we received in the U.S. was actually the third generation of a model that had been on sale since the new millennium. It tried and ultimately failed to capture the box car popularity that Scion started with the Xb. It’s also one of those extreme rarities, a car with asymmetrical design, which probably didn’t help its funkiness.

Suggested by: silencetheadvocate

Pontiac Aztek

Pontiac Aztek

Image: GM Media Archives

Probably one of the most infamous car designs of the last 20 or so years, you can hate the Aztek’s looks, but you cant hate on how versatile it was as a lifestyle vehicle. Really it was a visionary vehicle, with things like a tent, air mattress and a whole cargo area perfect for tailgating. Honestly, it would probably sell well if it were still on sale today.

Suggested by: Comment Box Sanitation Dept. - never sticks to cars

Mitsuoka Orochi

Mitsuoka Orochi

Image: Mitsuoka

Surprisingly built for over eight years until 2014, the Mitsuoka Orochi was certainly an ...interesting looking car. Some thought that the NSX it was based on was wasted with a design that looked like that.

Suggested by: skeffles

Jeep FC

Jeep FC

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

The Jeep FC (Foward Control) was produced from 1956 - 1965. It was unusual in that it had a cab over design. Almost like semi-truck. It may look awkward but it’s capable.

Suggested by: 4jim

Alfa Romeo SZ

Alfa Romeo SZ

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

The Alfa Romeo SZ was a limited production coupe made for two years from 1989 - 1991. Zagato was responsible for its somehow blocky and sporty design.

Suggested by: ChaosphereIX

Dodge Neon SRT-4

Dodge Neon SRT-4

Image: Stellantis Media Archives

The Neon SRT-4 needs no introduction. It was a fugly beast and we’ll probably never see anything like it again.

Suggested by: Eddie Valiant

