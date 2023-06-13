Polestar has announced pricing for the 2024 incarnation of the high-riding pseudo-sedan it calls the Polestar 2, and it’s predictably more expensive than last year’s model. That’s pretty much par for the course in the car business. The difference is, it’s also significantly better, which is rarer to see.



The base Polestar 2 — the single-motor, long-range version — now starts at $49,990 before a $1,400 destination charge. That’s $1,500 higher than the 2023 model year. However, it also has 68 more horsepower thanks to a new motor and can go 50 miles further when fully juiced up, thanks to a larger battery. I’d reckon that’s worth a $1,500 premium.

Those aren’t the only enhancements to the line. The dual-motor Polestar 2 has also seen a modest bump in power from 402 hp to 421 hp, as well as a new 276-mile EPA-estimated range. That’s 16 miles better than last year’s. This variant now starts at $55,300, again before destination, making for a $3,400 rise.

Polestar is continuing to offer Plus and Performance packs for the fastback. The former adds luxuries like a Harman K ardon sound system, panoramic moonroof and rear heated seats for a newly reduced price of $2,200; while the latter grants the electric sedan Brembo brakes, Öhlins adaptive dampers and 34 more horsepower, shaving two-tenths of a second off the car’s 4.3-second 0-60 mph dash. Both optional add-ons are only available for the dual-motor Polestar 2.

Interestingly, with the new motor comes a change in drivetrain for the base model. The entry-level Polestar 2 is now rear-wheel drive, when it used to be front-wheel drive. That swap plus the added power should make the EV a little livelier behind the wheel — though this is a 4,400-pound machine after all, so it’s wise to keep those expectations in check.

Toss in a wealth of new active features for the dual-motor plus faster 205 kW DC charging for the single-motor, and the Polestar 2, which was already a respectable value, now merits even further consideration. The extended Volvo family’s been good at serving those up lately.