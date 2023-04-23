A Broken BMW X6 M, Broken Dodge Hornet and Diecast Racing League: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

As car enthusiasts, we all tend to find most any thing involving cars to be fun. But this week’ s curated roundup of YouTube videos are carrying a little more fun than usual . Maybe the warmer weather is to blame?

Jay Leno gets his hands on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and we’ve got a million mile Honda Accord from the 1990s — which it reaching that mileage should be a surprise to no one. There’s even a resto mod Lancia Delta Integrale.

So, enjoy getting lost in this our picks for the best car enthusiast videos on Youtube this week.