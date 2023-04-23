A Broken BMW X6 M, Broken Dodge Hornet and Diecast Racing League: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

A Broken BMW X6 M, Broken Dodge Hornet and Diecast Racing League: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

This week's gearhead-focused videos tickle nostalgia with racing diecast cars (with sounds!) and seeks to answer the question, can the Ford Maverick off-road?

By
Lawrence Hodge
Image for article titled A Broken BMW X6 M, Broken Dodge Hornet and Diecast Racing League: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week
Screenshot: Top Gear YouTube

As car enthusiasts, we all tend to find most anything involving cars to be fun. But this week’s curated roundup of YouTube videos are carrying a little more fun than usual. Maybe the warmer weather is to blame?

Jay Leno gets his hands on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and we’ve got a million mile Honda Accord from the 1990s — which it reaching that mileage should be a surprise to no one. There’s even a restomod Lancia Delta Integrale.

So, enjoy getting lost in this our picks for the best car enthusiast videos on Youtube this week.

Can the Ford Maverick Tremor Handle Off-Roading?

Can the Ford Maverick Tremor Handle Off-Roading?

Ford Maverick Tremor vs Water, Rocks & Mud - Can Ford’s Small Off-Road Truck Make It Through?

Ford debuted the Maverick Tremor package in mid-2022 as a sort of tougher, off-road capable version of its popular new small pickup. But can a one-inch lift, a locking rear differential and skid plates really make this front-wheel-drive-based pickup a trail master? Suffice to say Truck King put the Maverick Tremor through its paces and it handled things pretty well. However, his conclusion found Maverick Tremor is more of a “rough roader” rather than an off-roader due to its low ride height and unibody construction.

A 1990 Honda Accord With Over a Million Miles

A 1990 Honda Accord With Over a Million Miles

This Honda Accord Has Over 1 Million Miles! Here’s The Secret To Getting It There!

Honda’s reliability is legendary, especially on the older classic and simple models from the 1990s. Take this 1990 Honda Accord that TFL Classics was able to look at. It’s absolutely clean and currently sits at 1,344,003 miles. Incredible.

2023 Dodge Hornet With Every Warning Light On

2023 Dodge Hornet With Every Warning Light On

Unfortunate Fail: The 2023 Dodge Hornet Throws Every Warning Light Possible On The TFL Slip Test!

The Dodge Hornet is already on dealer lots — although I have yet to see any out in the wild — and most reviewers are still just getting their hands on them. While it’s still too early to tell, most cars reviewed have been trouble-free, except for the Hornet shared with the YouTube channel The Fast Lane Car.

TFL was performing a wheel slip test when things soured, or well, failed. During a three-wheel test segment, the Hornet seemingly gives up and the dash lights up like a Christmas tree. Every light, including the service transmission and service power steering light was present. It might have just been a fluke as the channel was able to continue with the rest of its road testing after some troubleshooting.

Flat out in the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50

Flat out in the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50

Flat Out In The £3m, 654bhp GMA T.50 V12 Fan Car | Top Gear

Gordon Murray Automotive’s T.50 is a glorious example of automotive engineering. From that screaming, glorious sounding V12 to its unique three-passenger interior layout, it’s fantastic. And Top Gear got their hands on one to test.

IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Long Beach Highlights

IndyCar’s Grand Prix of Long Beach Highlights

IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 4/16/23 | Motorsports on NBC

IndyCar was in Long Beach this past weekend (along with Formula Drift, IMSA, Porsche Carrera Cup and SUPER Trucks). I actually happened to be there — not at the race but in the city -- and you could hear the beautiful sound of screaming engines from miles away. From the looks of these highlights the IndyCar portion was a great race. Props to the drivers because the streets of Long Beach make for a tight and challenging track.

A Diecast Ferrari Racing Tournament

A Diecast Ferrari Racing Tournament

Ferrari Tournament (Compilation) Diecast Racing League

I never knew I needed anything as much as I needed to see diecast cars racing — on their own. I’m talking about a real race with a time clock, commentary and everything. 3Dbotmaker posted this video showing a compilation of the Diecast Racing League’s Ferrari racing tournaments. The lineup consists of everything from an Enzo to a California. It’s seriously one of the greatest things you’ll ever see.

A Crappy BMW X6 M

A Crappy BMW X6 M

Everything that’s broken on the WORST BMW EVER MADE (My mechanic HATES the X6M more than me)

The BMW X6 M was... interesting. On one hand you could hate it because its an X6. But on the other hand, if you appreciate a BMW M product, you have a hard time denying the appeal of an M product. But as the years have gone on and X6 M’s have gotten stupid cheap, it’s been incredibly tempting to enthusiasts to want to pick one up for some cheap performance. Buyers beware as they have some serious problems, as detailed by Hoovie’s Garage. The 2013 X6 M they picked up is rough. The S63 V8 in it is scary enough. Add in a bunch of German electronics and the whole situation is just that much worse.

Legends vs. Future Legends

Legends vs. Future Legends

GR Corolla vs GR Yaris w/ Civic Type R, Golf R, Lancia Delta Integrale — Jason Cammisa on the ICONS

We’re living in a new age of compact performance with cars such as the Toyota GR Corolla, Honda Civic Type R, VW GTI/Golf R and Hyundai Elantra N. It’s still a great time to be a cheap-ish performance fan right now. But how does this new age performance stack up against older legends? Hagerty put the GR Corolla, Civic Type R and Golf R up against the likes of the Lancia Delta Integrale, GR Yaris and some rally homologation specials.

Leno Drives the SRT Demon 170

Leno Drives the SRT Demon 170

First Drive: 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Jay Leno is, Jay Leno, so of course he got his hands on the most powerful muscle car in the world, the Challenger SRT Demon 170. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis dropped by to show Leno everything the Demon 170 could do as well.

A Lancia Restomod

A Lancia Restomod

Reborn Lancia Delta Integrale Resto-mod - Maturo Stradale EXCLUSIVE drive review

There’s a company overseas in Holland that is called Maturo, which is building and selling resto-mod Lancia Delta Integrales. YouTube channel The Late Brake Show went to check them out and it’s honestly so cool to see this legend reborn using modern automotive technology. Just don’t get too excited about getting your hands on one. They aren’t cheap — selling for the equivalent of just over $370,000 U.S.

