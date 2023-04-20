These Are the Chinese Cars that You Would Buy

These Are the Chinese Cars that You Would Buy

The Shanghai auto show reveals have all us pining for Zeekers, Hongqis, Wulings, BYDs and more from across the Pacific.

Collin Woodard
Zeekr 001
Photo: Zeekr

While Korean and Japanese vehicles are popular in the U.S., Chinese automakers still aren’t ready to start selling cars here. Unless, of course, you count a company such as Volvo that is currently owned by Geely. But in time, that’s going to change.

And since the Shanghai auto show is this week, on Monday, we asked you which Chinese cars you would consider buying. Here are the answers you came up with.

Changan Lumin Corn

How Much EV Can You Get For Just $7,300: Changan Lumin

Without question, the Lumin Corn

It’s cheap, it’s small, it’s cute and it would make a great city car. Is it fast? Nope. Does it have a 500-mile range? Also no. But that’s not what you need when you’re trying to park in a crowded city where you’re probably only going to drive a few miles each way.

Suggested by: Fjord

Hongqi CA770

1978 Hongqi CA770 - Jay Leno’s Garage

I really want to cruise around town in a HongQi CA770﻿

We were thinking new cars when we asked the question, but we didn’t make that a hard and fast rule, so we’ll allow the Hongqi. Especially if it’s good enough for Jay Leno. Just maybe be prepared for the battery to die while you’re driving it.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

BYD YangWang U9

Electric Chinese Supercar BYD Yangwang U9 Jump and Drive With Only Three Wheels

BYD YangWang U9

It’s an 1,100HP Electric car that dances and hops! Due to it having a computer controlled air and hydraulic systems that can control each corner of the vehicle individually. It’s so advanced the car can drive on 3 wheels:

The system is powerful enough to make the car hop off the ground:

I mean, it may fall apart or explode in 20,000 miles, but you might get a lot of fun out those miles!

Does anybody actually need an electric supercar that can jump off the ground? Not one bit. But if loving the BYD YangWang U9 is wrong, we don’t want to be right. It just looks fun.

Suggested by: Knyte

Hongqi L5

Hongqi L5 Review by Jeremy Clerkson #Hongqi

This is an easy question. I live in Beijing (but drive an American car), and see local made cars every day, and have seen the rapid development of style and features.

From just a few years ago when the cars were copies or slightly better than a Tata Nano (BYD F0 for example) to now where they are higher quality, uniquely styled (even though I don’t care for the styling) and much more efficient (by friend just bought a BYD Yuan Plus and they can’t stop raving about it), the local car manufactures have really started to up their game.

All of that being said, I am pretty old school at heart, and if I could only take one of the ridiculous amount of cars that China makes, it would be the Hong Qi L5. I very rarely see them on the streets but they appeal to my American aesthetic, of a big imposing car that can eat up the miles in comfort. Some tasteful mods make things even better.

Like this one I spotted at a car show a few years ago in Beijing.

If not this one then, the oldschool original one would be ok, however, I think that it would require a lot of maintenance as they were basically all hand build during the cultural revolution and the few I see are usually not running or need work.

Finally, I have a friend who’s husband worked for the US Embassy, while there were here he rebuilt a Beijing 4X4 (not Jeep, but we just call them Beijing Jeeps, not sure of the actual name now that I think about it...) and brought it back to the states with him.

You might be thinking to yourself, “Hey, didn’t the Hongqi already make the list? That dumb idiot just put the same car on here twice.” But while I may be a dumb idiot, I actually did not put the same car on here twice. The L5's front end just looks like the CA770's front end. Chinese automakers are allowed to have a thing for retro styling, too, you know.

Suggested by: rocknroll_jeph

Wuling Mini EV Cabriolet

China’s Cheapest Electric Car Just Got A BIG Upgrade

Wuling convertible

Having previously owned a Fiat 500e, I can attest to how great a two-door electric car can be in the city. But you know what would have made the Fiat even better? A convertible roof. Who wouldn’t want to take a little spin in this itty bitty drop-top?

Suggested by: icemilkcoffee

Zeekr 001

Zeekr 001 Test Drive and Impressions - Best New Chinese EV?

Putting aside reservations on the quality, security and geopolitical issues, the Zeeker 001 is a pretty bad ass Taycan Cross Turismo fighter for the common man

I still think the Porsche looks better, but you’re not wrong. The Zeekr 001 looks good. And any faults it may have will probably be made up for by the more than 500 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque that it makes. After all, it’s hard to complain when you’re hitting 60 mph in the mid-three-second range.

Suggested by: Ceedge

BYD Han

The BYD Han Is China’s Ultra-Quirky Take On a Luxury Sedan

I’m really liking BYD, their cars are good looking.

Maybe I’m crazy, but I think the BYD Han looks like the Volkswagen ID.7's more attractive cousin. There’s just a little more going on there that I like. Plus, there’s the part where BYD included in-car karaoke and named the Han’s trim level after its zero-to-60 time.

Suggested by: darthspartan117

Ford Mondeo

2022 Ford Mondeo in-depth Walkaround Interior & Exterior

The new Ford Mondeo (which would have been the new Ford Fusion in the US)

It’s such a shame that a country other than the U.S. gets a new Ford Mondeo/Fusion, and we don’t. It’s a really sharp design, and sedans rock. But did Ford think we deserved it? No, it did not. Come on, Ford. Bring back the Fusion!

Suggested by: Saab 9-7x fan

Bestune NAT

Can this cab replace Toyota’s Prius?

one that seems interesting is the Bestune NAT , saw it in person and what is not to like from a simple station wagon with sliding doors, seats 5 , it’s not overly loaded with gadgets and gizmos , a 400km EV range “ according to them at least “ FWD and 160hp, all for about 30,000 usd .

Sliding doors always have and will always be cool. Remember the time Rezvani put forward-sliding doors on the Alpha? That instantly made it way cooler than it would have otherwise. Maybe the Bestune isn’t as cool as the Rezvani, but it would probably make a solid Uber.

Suggested by: Mike Romero

Buick Verano Pro GS

2023 Buick Verano Pro GS in-depth Walkaround

I wouldn’t mind seeing the Chinese Verano Pro GS in Buick lots﻿

The Verano Pro GS is yet another sedan that used to be sold here but was so rudely taken away from us. Odds are, it wouldn’t sell well if Buick brought it back to the U.S., but we’d at least like the option to not buy it, OK GM?

Suggested by: NJaeG

Changli Freeman

Here’s What The World’s Cheapest Electric Car Is Like To Drive

A Changli, for Torch. Someone had to say it.

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned Changli? If it can handle being owned by Torch (RIP), it can probably handle anything. And while we’re here, isn’t it about time for a Changli spec racing series?

Suggested by: Trenton Ray

Ora Punk Cat

New ORA Punk Cat Is China’s Electric VW Beetle Clone

Ora Punk Cat.

Do you want a Volkswagen Beetle that’s not a Volkswagen Beetle? Do you miss the New Beetle ever since it was canceled and need something to scratch that itch? Then boy does Ora have the car for you. And it even has a great name to go along with it.

Suggested by: Dan McCarthy via Facebook

