What Chinese Car Would You Buy If it Was Sold in the U.S.?

The Shanghai auto show is this week, and while some of the cars that have been revealed there, such as the Volkswagen ID.7, will show up in the U.S., there have also been plenty of Chinese cars that we’ll probably never get. A decade ago, that wouldn’t have been particularly disappointing, but these days, China makes some wonderfully weird, interesting cars that would give plenty of other countries’ automakers a run for their money.

Personally, I’m annoyed I won’t get to drive the Zeekr 009. The name could use some work, but come on. It’s a 500-hp minivan with a 500-mile range. It’s like a Mercedes R63 AMG but boxy, and I love it. Don’t tell me that you wouldn’t at least love to take one for a spin if you had the chance. I wouldn’t actually buy one if it was sold here in the U.S., but that’s more because I don’t have any need for a minivan. Unless one of you would be willing to drive me around in it for free while I sip André on the way to Kroger.

But one car you could easily convince me to buy if I had the money is the MG Cyberster. Yeah, technically, MG is based in London, but it’s been owned by SAIC for so long, I say the Cyberster still counts for this question. Mostly because it looks awesome, and I make the rules when answering my own question. An electric convertible with more than 500 hp would be a blast.

But what about you? What Chinese cars have you seen that you’d buy or at least test drive if they were sold in the U.S.? Maybe you’d want to try out some karaoke in a BYD Han? Scoot around in the Ora Funky Cat? Let us know down in the comments.