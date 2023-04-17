2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Makes 282 HP and Offers 435 Miles of Range in Europe

Volkswagen brought a camouflaged ID.7 to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show where it talked up the ID.7's fancy intelligent air conditioning system, so we already had a decent idea of what it was going to look like. But now the German automaker’s latest electric sedan has been officially revealed. Meet the 2024 Volkswagen ID.7.

Clocking in at 195.3 inches long with a 116.8-inch wheelbase, the ID.7 is almost identical in size to the Tesla Model S. The also sticks closely to the ID.Aero concept that we saw back in June, and while it’s not unattractive, it’s a little generic. If you removed the Volkswagen badges, and you could easily confuse it with a BYD Han. That said, it does have a liftback instead of a regular trunk, which we are always big fans of.

Inside, the design is clean and minimalistic. There’s still a small driver display behind the steering wheel, but the entire cabin is dominated by a large 15-inch center touchscreen. An augmented reality head-up display is also standard, which Volkswagen says will help drivers keep their eyes on the road. Sadly, there’s no volume knob. If you want to change the air temperature or adjust the volume, you’ll have to use Volkswagen’s frequently criticized touch-sensitive slide controls.

At least for now, there’s only one powertrain: a single-motor setup that sends 282 hp to the rear wheels. The base model gets a 77 kWh battery that Volkswagen says is good for 382 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle, but when EPA numbers are released, it’ll probably come in closer to 325 miles. You can also upgrade to a larger 86 kWh battery pack with 435 miles of range in Europe or an estimated 370 miles in the U.S. Those figures are helped by a slippery 0.23 drag coefficient.

Other features include a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, intelligent temperature-controlled seats with an optional massage function, Volkswagen’s new smart climate control system that it announced back in January, a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver-assistance and safety features and a parking assistant.

The Volkswagen ID.7 will go on sale in Europe and China this fall but won’t make it to the U.S. until 2024. Pricing has yet to be released, but since the ID.7 won’t go on sale here until next year, odds are good that we’ll have to wait a while to figure out how much it’s going to cost.

