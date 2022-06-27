Volkswagen has rapidly electrified a significant portion of its model range over the past five years. VW introduced a variety of electric vehicles, from a hatchback and a microbus to a trio of crossover SUVs. Though, the German automaker has yet to offer an electric sedan. Today , Volkswagen has unveiled a pre-production concept of what it hopes will become the global flagship model of its electric vehicle lineup.

The ID.Aero fully embodies the role of a flagship car, demonstrating the best that Volkswagen has to offer stylistically and technically. The ID.Aero’s elegant, sculpted body styling is evocative of a luxury sedan without abandoning features synonymous with contemporary Volkswagen.

The sedan’s prominent front bumper, aggressively shaped headlights and accenting light bar echo the automaker’s current line-up, especially its ID series of EV models. The most striking aspect of the ID.Aero’s design are the illuminated touch panels that replace traditional door handles. The panels integrate visually with the side makers and front light bar to create a dashed ring of light around the car.

Living up to the model’s name, Volkswagen stated that the ID.Aero has a drag coefficient of 0.23, matching the similarly-sized Tesla Model 3. The manufacturer has also claimed that the sedan will have a range of 385 miles, over 30 miles more than the best-performing version of the Model 3. Not much else is known about the ID.Aero’s specifications. The natural comparisons to the Model 3 are certain to continue as more technical information becomes available.

As a mid-size sedan, the ID.Aero could be considered an electric equivalent to the Passat in Volkswagen’s internal combustion lineup. Though, the sedan showcases how Volkswagen has shifted its automotive might towards electrification. The ID.Aero is designed around the MEB platform, Volkswagen Group’s modular electric platform shared by every ID model in production.

Volkswagen has confirmed the production version of the ID.Aero will be available in North America, China and Europe. The electric sedan will launch in China during the second half of 2023.