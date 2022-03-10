After what seemed like years of waiting, Volkswagen has finally released details of the second coming of its iconic Microbus, called the 2024 ID. Buzz . Except its all-electric this time around as VW pushes for an all EV lineup.

The ID. Buzz will come in two flavors: the regular passenger ID. Buzz and a cargo version for commercial customers. It’s not known whether or not the U.S. will get the cargo version, though we will be getting a longer wheelbase than the European model.



Also, note that all specs here are for the Euro model. U.S. specs could change as more details get released closer to its U.S. launch.

I’m glad to see that VW mostly kept the design language from the concept. The ID. Buzz measures 185.5 inches long with a 117.6-inch wheelbase (this is the standard wheelbase) while being 78.1 inches wide. To put that in perspective, the ID. Buzz is just 0.6 inches shorter than a Tiguan.

The exterior also gets full LED head and taillights. And if you’re worried about the color choices sucking, they won’t. VW actually took a leap here, something more automakers need to do:



The spectrum consists of a total of eleven color variants: seven single-color options—‘Candy White’, ‘Mono Silver’, ‘Lime Yellow’, ‘Starlight Blue’, ‘Energetic Orange’, ‘Bay Leaf Green’, and ‘Deep Black’—and four two-tone options. On two-tone ID. Buzz models, the upper section, including roof and V-shaped hood, is finished in ‘Candy White’, while the areas below the character line are in a choice of four shades: ‘Lime Yellow’, ‘Starlight Blue’, ‘Energetic Orange’ or ‘Bay Leaf Green’. Exterior mirrors and door handles are finished in body color.

Inside, there’s seating for five. That’s just for now, as a six-seat configuration (three rows of two) and a seven-seat configuration on our long-wheelbase model will be coming later.

Cargo room is generous, too, with VW saying there’s 137.7 cubic feet of space back there — more than enough to haul everything from bikes to supplies from a Home Depot run.

Up front, VW has brought over its Digital Cockpit to the ID. Buzz. And if the frustrations with the new GTI/Golf R’s cockpit are to be believed, this may not be a good thing. You get the usual standard big ass touchscreen in either 10.2 inches or 12 inches along with other interior tech like six USB-C ports and a 10- or 30- color interior ambient lighting system. And in a nod to nostalgia, the ID. Buzz has a steering column-mounted shifter.



All these features are great, but the real news is its battery tech and range. The Euro model will get an 82 kWh battery with a 201 horsepower electric motor with 229 lb-ft of torque. VW says more battery options will come later. This thing is no speed demon either (nor should it be). Top speed is limited to 90 miles per hour . No word on range yet, but charging for the ID. Buzz is unique with Euro models supporting bidirectional charging:

The battery is mounted in the floor of the vehicle, giving the ID. Buzz agile handling for a vehicle of its size. The charging power when using alternating current (AC) is 11 kW. Via a CCS plug connector at a DC fast-charging station (direct current), the charging power increases to as much as 170 kW. With DC-fast charging, the battery charge level rises from 5 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Using the latest software, the ID. Buzz model line will offer the Plug & Charge function in the future.

The ID. Buzz is set to go on sale in Europe this year. If you’re a U.S. buyer you’re going to have to wait a bit. The North American model is set to debut next year before going on sale in 2024.