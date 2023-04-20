The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023

Car Culture

The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023

With a little bit of hybrid magic, a lot of the cars on this list will see gas mileage numbers well into the 30s and 40s.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Crossovers are the hot thing right now, but just because someone is willing to dish out the extra cash for some more space doesn’t mean they want to pay more at the pump. That’s why we decided to take a look at the crossovers that sip the least amount of fuel.

It won’t come as a surprise to you that quite a few vehicles on this list are indeed hybrids. Listen, there’s only so much automakers can do to combat physics. We’ve also got a pretty solid, but still affordable, range of prices from $22,000 to $42,000.

So, why don’t we take a look at the 15 crossovers that get the best gas mileage on sale today.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

15. 2023 Kia Seltos FWD: 31 MPG Combined

15. 2023 Kia Seltos FWD: 31 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Kia

Base Price: $25,715

EPA combined/city/highway: 31/29/35

If you like funky styling, a small package and pretty decent fuel economy all at a very affordable price (for some buyers), then the Seltos is for you!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

14. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross FWD: 32 MPG Combined

14. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross FWD: 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Base Price: $24,395

EPA combined/city/highway: 32/31/33

I absolutely some the Corolla Cross for what it is. If we were all honest with ourselves, we would realize the Corolla Cross is as much car as anybody really needs. But, it gets better from here. We’re gonna come across the CC again on this list, so buckle up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

13. 2023 Hyundai Kona FWD: 32 MPG Combined

13. 2023 Hyundai Kona FWD: 32 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Hyundai

Base Price: $23,476

EPA combined/city/highway: 32/30/35

Unfortunately, the Kona N does not make this list, but that’s okay. The regular Kona is a lovely little vehicle, and it’s super cheap for a new car!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

12. 2023 Nissan Kicks FWD: 33 MPG Combined

12. 2023 Nissan Kicks FWD: 33 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Nissan

Base Price: $21,775

EPA combined/city/highway: 33/31/36

The Kicks is one of the few cars on sale today that actually comes in fun colors! For that reason alone, I recommend it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

11. 2023 Nissan Rogue FWD: 33 MPG Combined

11. 2023 Nissan Rogue FWD: 33 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Nissan

Base Price: $29,095

EPA combined/city/highway: 33/30/37

There are a lot of reasons the Rogue is one of the best selling vehicles in America, and having great fuel economy is near the top. Well, it’s that and the ‘Heroes’ tie in from the early 2000s.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

10. 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue FWD: 34 MPG Combined

10. 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Blue FWD: 34 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Hyundai

Base Price: $37,245

EPA combined/city/highway: 34/36/31

If you wanted a Palisade but couldn’t find one or didn’t have the room, the Santa Fe is a wonderful and smaller alternative.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

9. 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid FWD: 36 MPG Combined

9. 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid FWD: 36 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Base Price: $41,555

EPA combined/city/highway: 36/36/35

It’s honestly witchcraft that Toyota was able to eke out such great gas mileage from a vehicle this big. I do not know how the engineer did it, but I think we should all clap for them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

8. 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid FWD: 37 MPG Combined

8. 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid FWD: 37 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Kia

Base Price: $39,015

EPA combined/city/highway: 37/39/35

The Sorento’s restrained styling is a great alternative if Hyundai’s design language is a bit too much for you. It’s very nice that Hyundai/Kia give you the option when buying a car from either brand.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

7. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue FWD: 38 MPG Combined

7. 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue FWD: 38 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Hyundai

Base Price: $32,485

EPA combined/city/highway: 38/38/38

I know a lot of people aren’t into it, but I think the Tucson is a really great looking crossover. It honestly could be one of the most distinctive vehicles on sale today.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

6. 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD: 39 MPG Combined

6. 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD: 39 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Ford

Base Price: $42,640

EPA combined/city/highway: 39/42/36

The Ford Escape Hybrid is a very compelling package, but you’re going to need to be ready to pay up. At nearly $43,000, it is the most expensive vehicle on our list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

5. 2023 Toyota Venza AWD: 39 MPG Combined

5. 2023 Toyota Venza AWD: 39 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Base Price: $35,455

EPA combined/city/highway: 39/40/37

The Venza is a seriously great deal that perfectly bridges the gap between Toyota and Lexus. It also helps that it’s pretty handsome to boot!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

4. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid FWD: 40 MPG Combined

4. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid FWD: 40 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Honda

Base Price: $33,695

EPA combined/city/highway: 40/43/36

The CR-V is one of the more handsome vehicles on this list. It really does look a lot more upscale than its very reasonable price would suggest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

3. 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD: 40 MPG Combined

3. 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD: 40 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Base Price: $32,060

EPA combined/city/highway: 40/41/38

Standard all-wheel drive and 40 mpg in a vehicle this large is a truly impressive feat. Then again, this is Toyota engineers we’re talking about.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

2. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: 42 MPG Combined*

2. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: 42 MPG Combined*

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Toyota

Base Price: $29,305

EPA combined/city/highway: 42/45/38

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is one of my favorite vehicles that I have driven in quite some time. It’s not sporty, but dammit it’s honest. Plus, it gets some really excellent fuel mileage even when you’re pushing it. I cannot recommend this vehicle enough.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

1. 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid FWD: 43 MPG Combined

1. 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid FWD: 43 MPG Combined

Image for article titled The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023
Photo: Kia

Base Price: $28,815

EPA combined/city/highway: 43/42/44

Our MPG king! Look upon him in awe, as he is the ruler of our world!

Advertisement

17 / 17