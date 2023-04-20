The 15 Crossovers With the Best Gas Mileage in 2023

Crossovers are the hot thing right now, but just because someone is willing to dish out the extra cash for some more space doesn’t mean they want to pay more at the pump. That’s why we decided to take a look at the crossovers that sip the least amount of fuel.

It won’t come as a surprise to you that quite a few vehicles on this list are indeed hybrids. Listen, there’s only so much automakers can do to combat physics. We’ve also got a pretty solid, but still affordable, range of prices from $22,000 to $42,000.

So, why don’t we take a look at the 15 crossovers that get the best gas mileage on sale today.