These Are the Crossovers You Secretly Don't Hate

You would think that, among car enthusiasts, crossovers are both the setup and punchline to some joke poking fun at the majority of drivers, who we presume are perfectly willing to buy whatever boring car is available at dealerships. But it turns out that modern crossovers haven’t just won over so-called normals (as one reader referred to them), but car enthusiasts, too. It’s a big tent, after all.
In case you missed it:
- Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
- All-Electric 2025 Ram 1500 Rev Makes 654 HP, Up to 500 Miles of Range
- New Hydrogen Research Reminds Us Humanity Just Can’t Win With Alternative Fuels
We asked readers to tell us what current or new crossovers they secretly don’t hate, posing the question a bit sheepishly because crossovers used to be an object of derision. Not anymore!
And not only am I happy to see crossovers have been accepted into the fold, but am also happy to have learned that the term “crossover” applies to certain crossover SUV models, which now have more in common with the egg-shaped Buick Encore than blocky SUVs of yore. You learn something new everyday! So, here they are, the crossovers you don’t hate, and those you actually kind of dig: