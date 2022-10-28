My 69 karmann ghia. A friend of mine knew I was in the market for a drivable project VW. He told me about this ghia. I didn’t think I would have the money for a running and driving decent condition ghia, but it was right down the street so I figured why the hell not. He got me into contact with this sweet elderly couple - Mr and Mrs. Ford who told me “to come over whenever I wanted to. We have all the free time we could want.” So I did, and I get there and there your typical adorable, sweet old couple. Mr Ford was just excited to have someone to talk cars for a while and he spent hours showing me a photo album of him and his wife having the car over the years. They had taken it to Europe on a road trip which was really neat. He was sad to let it go because he was just too old to work on it and drive it but assured me he would only let it go to a good home. I got the jist that his kids didn’t really care to do anything with it or any of his automotive stuff after he passed. And I could tell there was some mental stuff going on. He repeated stuff pretty often. After a few hours the sun had started going down, and I still hadn’t seen the car. So I brought it up, he opened the garage and there it was. I just assumed i had had wasted this man’s time because I didn’t think I could afford it. It was just in too good of shape. He handed me the keys and told me to take it. So I took it on about a 15 minute drive with a friend of mine and it was a blast. We got back and he asked me how it was and I told him I had fallen in love with it. He asked if I wanted it and I of course said “yes.” He said “you can take it home for $1,500.” And my jaw hit the floor. I asked repeatedly “are you sure?” And he kept saying “it belongs to you, I know you’ll take good care of it.” I asked his wife too several times and she said she was fine with it too and she wrote the bill of sale. The banks were closed, so I called my dad and he brought over the cash and I took it home. It’s been a bit more of a mess than I thought it’d be. It’s getting a new wiring harness and a lot of body work. But I love it.