The Formula 1 Teams That Never Really Succeeded

It’s quite an exciting time in Formula 1 right now: F or the first time in years, the series is seriously considering adding a new team to the grid. A tie up between Andretti and General Motors is an attractive proposition for the sport’s 11th team, and has all the hallmarks of a successful F1 squad: big budgets, familiar names and a drive for success.



But, it’s far from being the first new team to try and make it in F1 alongside stalwarts like Williams, Ferrari and McLaren. In fact, over the years, Formula 1 has seen loads of teams dip a toe into top- tier racing , with varying levels of success.

So, before we look ahead and guess what Andretti could bring to F1, let’s take a moment to consider the more unfortunate entries in F1. The ones that came roaring into the sport with glitzy liveries, new approaches and aspiring drivers, but left with no money and no points.