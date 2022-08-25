2018 Monaco Grand Prix

Redemption Day - Daniel Ricciardo | 2016 & 2018 Monaco Grand Prix

No matter what you think about Monaco as a circuit within the modern F1 era, it remains one of the most iconic tracks on the schedule thanks to its history — and in 2018, Ricciardo was able to add his name to a list of the track’s iconic winners.

And it was a damn good win, too. While he dominated for the first 28 laps, Ricciardo reported a loss of power that turned out to be an MGU-K failure. That reduced his horsepower by 25 percent — and to add insult to injury, only six of his eight gears were functioning. But with the help of dirty air and some stunning defensive maneuvers, Ricciardo was able to hold off second-place Sebastian Vettel to take a win.

(Let’s ignore the fact that Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso both claimed this was one of the most boring F1 races ever. It wasn’t boring for us Ricciardo fans.)