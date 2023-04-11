Suspension Defect Prompts Recall of the Porsche Carrera GT

The Porsche Carrera GT is being recalled for a possible defect in its suspension, which could compromise the supercar’s maneuverability and increase the risk of a crash, as the National Highway Safety Traffic Agency describes. The recall specifically affects 489 models of the 2004-2005 Porsche Carrera GT, or about a third of total Carrera GT models produced, according to Car and Driver.



Porsche reportedly made around 1,300 of the original 1,500 Carrera GT models it originally planned to produce, which means this recall affects a good chunk of extant Carrera GTs. The recall traces back to possibly faulty spherical joints that connect the wishbone suspension components in both the front and rear axles of affected models. These joints were found to be weaker than anticipated due to the material used in their construction, which breaks down over time.

While it’s true that components wear out over time — and certainly the bits that comprise modern suspensions — the specific material (X46Cr13, which is steel) in the spherical joints that Porsche used is more prone to “stress corrosion when exposed to salt and mechanical stress.” And as it breaks down, the joints and the wishbone are susceptible to cracks or fractures, which could lead to joint breakage, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.



Owners might notice excess noise and vibration as the spherical joints weaken, although the parts could fail without warning. In 2019, Porsche learned about the possible defect in its pricy supercar’s suspension when a Carrera GT owner brought in their car for unrelated service. Some of the spherical joints were broken, leading the company to investigate. The owner said he did not feel anything abnormal about the car’s operation, per the NHTSA. Porsche conducted tests for a couple of years to determine whether the defect was an isolated case or if it affected other Carrera GTs.

By 2023, Porsche had enough results to say that the steel used in the spherical joints, indeed, did not have enough corrosion resistance over its service life, prompting the recall, though there doesn’t seem to any related crash or injury reports.

Since so few Porsche Carrera GTs were made, parts availability is a problem. Porsche says it will get around the issues by going about the recall in two phases: inspection and retrofit at a later time — pending available parts. A sort of supercar triage. The carmaker is going to replace all of the affected components with parts made out of stronger steel (42CrMoS4), but it will first determine which Carrera GTs are drivable and which are no longer safe to drive. Porsche Carrera GT owners will be notified of the recall by early June, but if you’re one of the lucky few, don’t wait. Just track the recall on the SaferCar app.