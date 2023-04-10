These Are Your Favorite Automotive Restoration Videos on YouTube

However, I would like to nominate the Fab Rats and Merlins old school garage series on what they called the Yellow Submarine. I started watching it before the series ended so it was a real treat, and kept me full of anticipation, waiting to see what will happen. Also, I had never seen either of their channels before that video popped up on my algorithm, so they were fresh to me.

The first few episode they went to a drying up lake and cleaned up some trash and dug out a sunken boat. I am still not sure if it was their intent from the beginning but they started to restore the boat that had been underwater for 30 years, finding scraps of information along the way, uncovering a mystery. Amazingly the boat was well-preserved, and the end of the series was very touching.

The people working to restore the boat seemed very genuine and wanted nothing in return, I like how they started off just trying to clean up nature and ended up restoring a boat and doing some deceptive work.