These Are Your Favorite Automotive Restoration Videos on YouTube

Watching a car or motorcycle transform from abject garbage to a beautiful piece of machinery is a deeply satisfying thing. What is less satisfying is dealing with all the hardships of doing it yourself, whether that’s the massive expense, the space needed to blow a car or bike completely apart, the skills needed to undertake the work or even just the time commitment.
Thankfully, we have YouTube which for many of us scratches that itch and often costs nothing more than a click (or a Patreon sub if you really appreciate what the channel is doing). We asked what your favorite automotive restoration series were on YouTube and these are your answers.